Flooding issues persist in Mumbai, but upcoming pattern change could bring drier weather
By
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Sep. 23, 2020 1:40 PM
The streets of Mumbai, India, were flooded on Sept. 23, after overnight downpours soaked the city, forcing local officials to urge residents to stay indoors.
Areas of heavy rain are expected to inundate parts of India into Thursday, but a drier pattern may bring some relief from the deluge to monsoon soaked northern India.
A holiday was declared for the Mumbai's Bombay High Court on Tuesday after another round of heavy, monsoon rain filled the city's streets with floodwaters.
The most recent downpour moved through Maharashtra's capital city late Monday and Monday night, producing 128 mm (5.04 inches) of rain. A local source reported that the dams in the area were full as rain continued to fill the streets. Officials urged residents to stay indoors due to the severe flooding.
People walk through a waterlogged street after heavy rain in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. India's monsoon season runs from June to September. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade)
This is not the first time Mumbai has flooded this monsoon season. Streets turned into rivers and mudslides were reported across the city on Aug. 5 after 257 mm (10.12 inches) of rain fell the night before. Another 144 mm (5.67 inches) of rain fell throughout the same day
Mumbai reported a remarkable 1,199 mm (47.22 inches) of rainfall in August, and has already reported 259 mm (10.18 inches) in September. The city typically reports 482 mm (18.99 inches) and 301 mm (11.86 inches) of rain in August and September, respectively.
In addition to Mumbai, areas across northeast India and into Nepal can expect more heavy rainfall into Thursday, but there may be some relief on the horizon.
Rounds of heavy rainfall will continue to plague parts of the Nepal and northeastern India this week as an area of low pressure tracks from west to east across the region.
Widespread rainfall totals of 100-200 mm (4-8 inches) are expected across parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Meghalaya and Assam in northern India, as well as northern Bangladesh and Nepal. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 300 mm (12 inches) is expected for parts of the Himalayan Mountains.
This amount of rain can exacerbate any ongoing flooding and cause mudslides across these regions.
Similar rainfall totals are in the forecast for coastal Maharashtra and Goa in western India through Friday.
In the wake of this low pressure moving across northeast India, a much drier air mass is expected to arrive across the northern portion of the country.
Largely dry conditions will spread into parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh throughout the weekend. However, there is potential for drying trends to reach as far as Bihar and West Bengal by Sunday.
Any showers or thunderstorms that develop across northern India on Friday and into the weekend are forecast to be more widely separated and lighter than in recent weeks.
Typically the southwest monsoon begins its withdrawal across India during the beginning of September. With the slow retreat this year, the beginning of the northeast monsoon across southern India may be delayed, according to AccuWeather's 2020 autumn forecast for Asia.
