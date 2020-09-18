Beta delivers deluge to Texas coastline, trapping motorists
By
Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Sep. 22, 2020 12:30 PM
A man escaped from his SUV after it became trapped in floodwaters in Houston, Texas, on Sept. 21, as Tropical Storm Beta lashed the area, triggering flash flooding.
After days of lurking off the Texas coast and sending storm surge sweeping through coastal communities, Tropical Storm Beta became the ninth named storm to make landfall in the United States during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season.
Beta crossed the Texas coast near the southern end of Texas's Matagorda Peninsula near Port O'Connor, about halfway between Galveston and Corpus Christi, around 10 p.m. CDT on Monday. The storm retained a maximum sustained wind speed of 45 mph as it crashed onshore.
Much like Hurricane Sally, the slow-moving storm proved that powerful wind speed is not the only threat from tropical systems as flash flooding dangers continued to mount throughout the night.
Video footage on Twitter showed extensive flooding along U.S. Route 59 as far north as Houston about 100 miles from the point of landfall, earlier Monday night. Cars became trapped in the floodwaters as Beta lashed the coast.
In Houston, a man escaped from his SUV after driving it into floodwaters to try and reach his son.
"I thought that I was going to tip over," the man told the person who had come to his aid, both standing in the chest-high waters. His car, the front end tilted down, was nearly entirely swallowed by the storm surge.
Amid the widespread flooding in the city, roadways such as SH-288 were closed as cars continued to try and plow through the floodwaters.
Beta clung to its tropical storm status through Tuesday morning, then weakened to a depression at 10 a.m. CDT with winds of 35 mph. The storm was only moving northeastward at 2 mph.
"We currently have both storm surge and rainfall going on right now," National Weather Service Meteorologist Amaryllis Cotto in Galveston, Texas, told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Beta’s rainfall total is not likely to reach Hurricane Harvey levels of 61 inches, but meteorologists and city officials alike still urged residents to take the rising water levels seriously.
"If you don't have to get on the road right now, stay home for now and that includes city employees," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said over Twitter on Tuesday. "Stay home for now and pay attention to weather reports."
Videos circulating over social media showed high water levels at multiple creeks and bayous in southeastern Texas, the water breaching their banks in some areas. Sergio Chapa, a reporter in the Houston area, reported that Brays Bayou had overflowed Tuesday morning, flooding the nearby Hermman Park pedestrian tunnel.
About 26 miles south of Houston in League City, Texas, city officials shared footage of Clear Creek at Walter Park at high levels as rain continued, warning that the flooding could worsen.
Despite the high levels of flooding, some residents are breathing a sigh of relief after Beta made landfall as a tropical storm rather than a Category 1 hurricane.
Maria Serrano Culpepper had evacuated her home in Magnolia Beach near Matagorda Bay on Sunday night with her two daughters and dogs, worried about becoming trapped should the storm have strengthened.
"I'm feeling OK now. I had two nights without sleeping because I was worried about [Beta] being a Category 1 hurricane," Culpepper, who works as an engineer at a nearby chemical plant, told the AP. "I calmed down when the storm lost power."
In hurricane-weary Lake Charles, Mayor Nic Hunter expressed worry over Beta hindering Laura recovery efforts. The Category 3 hurricane had damaged about 95% of the city's 30,000 structures, according to the AP, and Hunter told the news agency the worry of another storm was "an emotional and mental toll for a lot of our citizens."
Beta's storm surge had caused damage across the Texas coast as early as Sunday when rolling waves generated by the storm battered and destroyed part of the 61st Street Pier in Galveston, Texas, despite the effort of workers trying to save the structure while daylight lasted. Part of the pier was found washed up farther down along the beach the next morning, according to KHOU 11.
Monday, the storm's scattered rainfall reached as far as eastern Oklahoma and the southern and western portions of Arkansas. Forecasters say the storm will pick up forward speed as it weakens into a tropical rainstorm, sending flooding rainfall across more of the southern U.S. in the coming days.
Ahead of Beta's landfall, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had issued a disaster declaration for 29 counties. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm as the state continues to recover from Hurricane Laura's landfall.
This season's Beta set a new record for the earliest 23rd-named storm to develop in the basin, beating the formation of 2005's Tropical Storm Alpha by 34 days. Due to an unnamed storm added to the 2005 season in a post-season analysis between Stan and Tammy, records from "T" storms on don't align with their respective letters.
Beta is also the first storm named after a Greek letter to make landfall on the continental U.S., forecasters employing use of the Greek alphabet for only the second time since 2005. During that hurricane season, six hurricanes were named using the Greek alphabet.
The system also wrote another page in the record books for the hyperactive 2020 hurricane season. Beta was the ninth named storm to make landfall in the U.S. this year, tying a record set in 1916 for the most storms to strike the continental U.S. in an Atlantic hurricane season, according to Philip Klotzbach, a Colorado State University meteorologist. Sally, Laura, Marco, Isaias, Hanna, Fay, and Cristobal are the other storms that crashed ashore in the U.S. in 2020.
