As of 7 a.m. CDT, Beta was about 10 miles east-southeast of Victoria, Texas, a city about 120 miles southwest of Houston. Beta is barely hanging on as a tropical storm, with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph. The tropical system is crawling to the northwest at a meager 3 mph, but its impacts are still going to be significant.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said city officials are monitoring bayous around the city "very closely," particularly around the south and southwest parts of Houston. "If you don’t have to get on the road right now, stay home for now and that includes city employees," Turnery said on Twitter. "Stay home for now and pay attention to weather reports." In the Houston metro area, widespread flooding has shut down travel on roadways such as SH-288, leaving multiple vehicles stuck in the high waters. Below is a look at some of the highest rainfall totals produced by Beta so far.