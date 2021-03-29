Early week warmth in Europe to precede another blast of frigid air
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Mar. 29, 2021 11:39 AM EDT
The Ever Given container ship is back afloat on Egypt’s Suez Canal on March 29, about a week after it got stuck during a sandstorm. Traffic has now restarted.
While many across Europe will enjoy warmth, forecasters are warning people not to get used to the summerlike weather.
A surge of summerlike warmth will take hold in many areas from France and southern England into Germany into the middle of the week. The warm weather may lead some to think that winter is over, but AccuWeather Meteorologist Tyler Roys said that may not be the case.
“Much of western Europe will bask in sunshine and warmth through Wednesday,” said Roys.
In much of the region, temperatures will rise into the 20s C (70s F), with the warmest air being found across France where people in some locations can see highs around the middle of the week rise to 27 or 28 C (lower 80s F). In nearly all locations, this will be the warmest air so far this year.
“This early taste of summer weather could possibly set daily and monthly records across France and the United Kingdom on Tuesday,” added Roys.
Paris is expected to reach a high of 25 C (77 F) on Tuesday and Wednesday which would be the highest temperature recorded since September.
While temperatures will not be as high across England compared to mainland Europe, highs in London can push to 23 C (73 F) on Tuesday before turning slightly cooler on Wednesday.
“One aspect of this surge of warm air that is a little unusual is the fact that areas from France, England and parts of Germany can be warmer than Spain and Portugal,” Roys said.
A disturbance spinning near the western edge of the Iberian Peninsula can lead to lower temperatures in this area including in Madrid which can be cooler than Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday thanks to cloud cover.
“The warmth will come to an end as we move into April as the ridge of high pressure retreats as a cold front sinks southward and northerly flow sets up for central and western Europe,” explained Roys.
While this surge of warmth will come to an end during the second half of the week, Roys warned that an even more significant shot of late-winter chill can make a return by Easter Sunday or early next week.
“Temperatures can turn from being well above normal into the middle this week to being below normal by the end of the weekend and early next week across western and central Europe,” added Roys.
