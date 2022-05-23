Drought, winds to fuel Southwest wildfires as heat builds
Temperatures across the southwestern United States could set new daily records through midweek, contributing to an elevated wildfire risk across the region.
By
Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 23, 2022 8:29 AM EDT
|
Updated May 23, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Experts at Climate Central say the frequency of fire weather days has dramatically increased in parts of Texas, Washington, Oregon and California since 1973.
For weeks, the Southwest has been gripped by extreme drought, rapidly spreading wildfires and surges of heat. AccuWeather forecasters say that this trend will continue with the temperatures in some cities possibly approaching record territory.
Across the Southwest, the fire season is already off to an active start. Earlier this month, destructive wildfires raged from Texas to Arizona, some of which are still active fires. The Hermits Peak Fire, which started in New Mexico when crews lost control of a prescribed burn, was only 40% contained with over 310,000 acres lost as of Monday morning. Farther south in the state, the Black Fire remained only 8% contained with over 130,000 acres burned as of the start of the week.
Active fires are also continuing in Arizona. The Tunnel Fire, located just north of Flagstaff, Arizona, has burned nearly 10,000 acres, but it is 98% contained as of Monday morning.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
This past weekend, calm and cool weather helped fire crews battle the blazes across the Southwest. A bulge in the jet stream over the East Coast created a bottleneck in the atmosphere, sending temperatures surging in the East but allowing for cooler-than-normal weather for much of the rest of the country, even allowing for a late-season snowstorm in Colorado and Wyoming. However, forecasters say that a change in this pattern is underway.
"As a cooler air mass slides into the eastern half of the country, this will open the door for heat to rapidly build in the Southwest," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
As higher temperatures take hold in the Southwest, a disturbance sliding through the Rockies and into the Plains will bring an uptick in winds across parts of the Southwest, helping to provide conditions favorable for the spread of wildfires. While this disturbance may bring flooding rain to areas farther east, little to no rain is expected in the Southwest, a familiar pattern that has continued to build the ongoing drought in the area.
"A system will swing through the Rockies before shifting into the Plains on Tuesday. This system will bring steady winds to the Southwest through midweek," Benz explained. "This combination of wind and very low humidity will cause this dangerous fire weather setup."
The gusty winds and fire risk will continue through at least Wednesday before winds finally subside. Gusts as high as 50 mph will be possible, especially at higher elevations and in mountain passes.
Meanwhile, winds in California will remain light through the first half of the week, keeping the wildfire risk at bay.
The record-threatening temperatures will begin in California's San Joaquin Valley on Tuesday. In Sacramento, California, the forecast high could reach the daily record of 98 F, set in 1982. While highs in the middle to upper 90s will also spread into the Central Valley and parts of Southern California on Tuesday, record highs will generally not be threatened there, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
The mercury will continue to climb heading into Wednesday when the heat wave is expected to peak. Sacramento could once again break a daily record on Wednesday, approaching the record of 100 F set in 1951.
Farther south, a daily record that has stood for more than a century is in jeopardy. In Fresno, California, the temperature could reach or potentially even exceed the daily record of 102 F on Wednesday, which was set in 1890. Records could also fall in Redding, California, with a high in the triple digits flirting with the record of 103 F set in 1982.
In Nevada, while the heat may not set records, well-above-normal temperatures are still in the cards. Wednesday's high of 88 F in Reno, Nevada, would be 11 degrees above normal for the date. In Las Vegas, the high of 103 F on Thursday would also be 11 degrees above average.
The ongoing drought in the Southwest will only increase the severity of the expected heat. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 60% of California is in a severe drought, with over 95% under at least a moderate drought.
Farther east, over 36% of New Mexico is under an exceptional drought, the most severe category. As AccuWeather forecasters have noted in the past, a completely dry ground can add several degrees to the high temperature on a given day.
The worst heat is expected to subside by the end of the week as the bulge in the jet stream responsible for the heat weakens and slides eastward.
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.
Report a Typo
News / Weather Forecasts
Drought, winds to fuel Southwest wildfires as heat builds
Temperatures across the southwestern United States could set new daily records through midweek, contributing to an elevated wildfire risk across the region.
By Andrew Johnson-Levine, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 23, 2022 8:29 AM EDT | Updated May 23, 2022 9:00 AM EDT
Experts at Climate Central say the frequency of fire weather days has dramatically increased in parts of Texas, Washington, Oregon and California since 1973.
For weeks, the Southwest has been gripped by extreme drought, rapidly spreading wildfires and surges of heat. AccuWeather forecasters say that this trend will continue with the temperatures in some cities possibly approaching record territory.
Across the Southwest, the fire season is already off to an active start. Earlier this month, destructive wildfires raged from Texas to Arizona, some of which are still active fires. The Hermits Peak Fire, which started in New Mexico when crews lost control of a prescribed burn, was only 40% contained with over 310,000 acres lost as of Monday morning. Farther south in the state, the Black Fire remained only 8% contained with over 130,000 acres burned as of the start of the week.
Active fires are also continuing in Arizona. The Tunnel Fire, located just north of Flagstaff, Arizona, has burned nearly 10,000 acres, but it is 98% contained as of Monday morning.
GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+
This past weekend, calm and cool weather helped fire crews battle the blazes across the Southwest. A bulge in the jet stream over the East Coast created a bottleneck in the atmosphere, sending temperatures surging in the East but allowing for cooler-than-normal weather for much of the rest of the country, even allowing for a late-season snowstorm in Colorado and Wyoming. However, forecasters say that a change in this pattern is underway.
"As a cooler air mass slides into the eastern half of the country, this will open the door for heat to rapidly build in the Southwest," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz.
As higher temperatures take hold in the Southwest, a disturbance sliding through the Rockies and into the Plains will bring an uptick in winds across parts of the Southwest, helping to provide conditions favorable for the spread of wildfires. While this disturbance may bring flooding rain to areas farther east, little to no rain is expected in the Southwest, a familiar pattern that has continued to build the ongoing drought in the area.
"A system will swing through the Rockies before shifting into the Plains on Tuesday. This system will bring steady winds to the Southwest through midweek," Benz explained. "This combination of wind and very low humidity will cause this dangerous fire weather setup."
The gusty winds and fire risk will continue through at least Wednesday before winds finally subside. Gusts as high as 50 mph will be possible, especially at higher elevations and in mountain passes.
Meanwhile, winds in California will remain light through the first half of the week, keeping the wildfire risk at bay.
The record-threatening temperatures will begin in California's San Joaquin Valley on Tuesday. In Sacramento, California, the forecast high could reach the daily record of 98 F, set in 1982. While highs in the middle to upper 90s will also spread into the Central Valley and parts of Southern California on Tuesday, record highs will generally not be threatened there, according to AccuWeather forecasters.
The mercury will continue to climb heading into Wednesday when the heat wave is expected to peak. Sacramento could once again break a daily record on Wednesday, approaching the record of 100 F set in 1951.
Farther south, a daily record that has stood for more than a century is in jeopardy. In Fresno, California, the temperature could reach or potentially even exceed the daily record of 102 F on Wednesday, which was set in 1890. Records could also fall in Redding, California, with a high in the triple digits flirting with the record of 103 F set in 1982.
In Nevada, while the heat may not set records, well-above-normal temperatures are still in the cards. Wednesday's high of 88 F in Reno, Nevada, would be 11 degrees above normal for the date. In Las Vegas, the high of 103 F on Thursday would also be 11 degrees above average.
The ongoing drought in the Southwest will only increase the severity of the expected heat. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, nearly 60% of California is in a severe drought, with over 95% under at least a moderate drought.
Farther east, over 36% of New Mexico is under an exceptional drought, the most severe category. As AccuWeather forecasters have noted in the past, a completely dry ground can add several degrees to the high temperature on a given day.
The worst heat is expected to subside by the end of the week as the bulge in the jet stream responsible for the heat weakens and slides eastward.
Continue Reading:
Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.Report a Typo