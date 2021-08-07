DC to New York City face triple-digit RealFeel temps this week
By
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 8, 2021 11:16 AM EDT
Temperatures will spike across New England and down the East Coast this week, potentially challenging daily records and causing health dangers.
Hot and steamy air has surged back into the Northeast and it will be in no hurry to leave, according to forecasters. AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will surpass the century mark for many Interstate-95 cities as the lengthiest heat wave of the summer grips the area through the week.
"Get in the air conditioning and hydrate if you can, or get some relief at the beach," AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Mark Mancuso said regarding the heat this week. Sound advice for residents to heed with a lengthy stretch of consecutive days in the 90s F forecast.
For many locales in the Northeast, temperatures will hit 90 degrees Fahrenheit or higher for three days in a row or more this week, making this stretch of steamy weather an official heat wave. Even where an official heat wave is not declared, widespread temperatures in the upper 80s with evener higher AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will make fans of summer weather happy, especially following multiple waves of unseasonably cool conditions this season.
"After many residents across the Northeast were able to give their air conditioning units a break to start out the month of August, the dog days of summer are set to return," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
During the period spanning Aug. 1-5, temperatures averaged 3-6 degrees below normal across the region with a few mornings giving residents an early taste of fall as temperatures dropped into the lower 50s across the interior. Average high temperatures range from the upper 70s over northern New England to the upper 80s around the Chesapeake Bay region during the first half of August.
The cool start to the month may have already become a distant memory, however, the uptick in heat and humidity has commenced and will stick around through the week.
"Since there will be a general uptick in humidity levels, thanks to a light flow of air from the Gulf of Mexico and occasionally from the Atlantic Ocean, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will run about 10 degrees higher than actual temperatures, especially during the midday and afternoon hours, where the sun will be out in full force," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.
Washington, D.C, which has recorded four official heat waves this year, is on track to add a fifth this week with daytime temperatures in the lower to middle 90s forecast from Tuesday through Friday. During the hottest times of the day, AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures can climb into the 100- to 105-degree range in the nation's capital.
Farther north along the I-95 corridor, Philadelphia will experience similar temperatures through the week with AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures peaking near the century mark. New York City may not reach official heat wave criteria, but can still expect steamy AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the upper 90s at times. Boston will experience the peak of the heat during the latter portion of the week, as temperatures climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.
Pittsburgh has a chance to hit 90 for the first time since June 29 on Monday, with temperatures forecast to be in the middle to upper 80s for the remainder of the week.
"The heat and humidity will extend through the overnight hours across the Northeast, with the worst of the warmth being found along the urbanized stretches of the I-95 corridor this week. Overnight lows in the lower to middle 70s can make sleeping difficult and uncomfortable for anyone without air conditioning," Buckingham said.
The steamy weather will be ideal to take a dip in the swimming pool, lake or ocean to cool off. Those who do strenuous outdoor activity outside of the water are encouraged to take frequent breaks in the shade, stay well hydrated and wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to lessen the risk of heat-related illnesses.
An eye will need to be kept on the sky and the AccuWeather app due to the potential for showers and thunderstorms to bubble up.
"The heat and humidity will set the stage for near-daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms across portions of the Northeast this week. With an additional boost of energy expected in the upper levels of the atmosphere around midweek, some of the expected thunderstorms could turn strong, to locally severe," Buckingham said.
Rounds of severe weather will first take aim at the middle of the nation through early week, before shifting eastward. As is typically the case during the summer months, any thunderstorm can produce torrential downpours and gusty to locally damaging winds. Lightning strikes will endanger anyone caught outdoors, making it imperative for people to find a shelter inside a sturdy building.
The good news is that no one day is expected to be an entire washout this week, though alternative plans will want to be made in the event that a thunderstorm disrupts outdoor activities for an hour or two.
"There is likely a light at the end of the tunnel this upcoming weekend in the form of a cold front that will knock down temperatures and humidity to more tolerable levels," Buckingham said.
The decrease in moisture in the air will likely lead to more drier days as well, when compared to much of the week.
