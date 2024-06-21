DC heat emergency: City faces hottest weather in 8 years

The temperature could reach 100 degrees in several Northeast cities, the hottest weather in years, as the heat wave intensifies through Sunday.

Extreme heat is sticking around for a lot of the Northeast for days to come, with just a little relief.

The heat wave in the mid-Atlantic is about to reach a new level, including in Washington, D.C., where the temperature is predicted to climb to the 100-degree mark through Sunday.

Not only will this be the hottest weather in the city since Aug. 15, 2016, but the temperature could come within a few degrees of its all-time June record of 104 degrees.

On Friday, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the city's heat emergency would remain in effect until the start of next week due to the extreme temperatures. "Residents and visitors are encouraged to take precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses and to check on neighbors," Bowser said in a press release.

A rowing team glides along the Potomac River past the Washington Monument as the sun rises on another hot and humid day in Washington, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

The nation's capital isn't the only city that could hit the century mark over the weekend.

Baltimore is also likely to hit 100 degrees through Sunday. A "Code Red Extreme Heat Alert" has been declared for the city, and cooling centers will be open to the public.

AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures will be a few degrees higher than the air temperature due to intense sunshine and high humidity levels.

People across the mid-Atlantic won't feel much heat relief at night following the scorching hot afternoons. Low temperatures into early Monday morning will range from the mid-70s to near 80.

"When it remains this warm as people go to sleep, additional strain on the heart can occur as the body tries to regulate its internal temperature," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explained.

AccuWeather meteorologists say that a change in the weather pattern will cause temperatures across the Northeast to retreat from record territory early in the new week, but it will still remain hot, with afternoon temperatures in the 90s.