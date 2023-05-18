Coastal storm won’t erase budding drought concerns in Northeast

Rain has been scarce in parts of the East this month, and a storm this weekend is not likely to assuage growing drought fears. Looking ahead to later in the month, forecasters say there is the potential for tropical activity along the Southeast coast of the United States.

Abnormally dry conditions have been expanding in the eastern United States recently, and while a coastal storm this weekend will deliver some needed rain in some areas, rainfall may be too sporadic elsewhere to have much impact, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Since the start of May, rainfall has been 10% of the historical average or less in a number of major cities in the Northeast including Boston, New York City and Washington, D.C. Rainfall for much of the region as a whole is generally 25% of the historical average or less.

When combined with frequent bouts of wind, dry air and intense sunshine, the topsoil has become dry. These soil conditions may make it easier for farmers when it comes time to plant, but they are not conducive to actually growing crops. Rain is needed.

Coastal storm won't lead to weekend washout

A period of rain is expected this weekend in parts of the mid-Atlantic, central Appalachians and a large section of New England.

A storm will travel northeastward this weekend, roughly right along the coast, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Dean DeVore. "This storm is likely to tap into moisture from the ocean but may have trouble throwing much moisture too far to the west so that little rain falls near I-95 in the mid-Atlantic," DeVore said.

"However, some locations in central and eastern New England could receive a much-needed thorough soaking with an inch of rain possible," DeVore added.

In any case, rain from the upper mid-Atlantic to New England is not likely to last more than eight hours and may be limited to the late-day, nighttime or morning hours in most coastal locations. This may allow some outdoor activities to carry on.

The roots of the storm were already kicking up some wind and rough surf along the southern part of the Atlantic coast on Thursday. Since this storm is not likely to gain much strength on its journey, major coastal flooding and beach erosion are unlikely this weekend in the Northeast. That said, an uptick in seas and surf, along with rip currents, may pose a danger to swimmers.

Farther to the west, an approaching cold front will trigger clouds and showers in the eastern Great Lakes region and the central Appalachians — with a caveat, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.

"Moisture may be limited in this zone due to competition from the coastal storm and sinking, dry air in between both systems. Not enough rain is likely to fall in this zone to compensate for the increasing dryness," Anderson said.

Dry air will sweep from the Midwest to much of the Northeast on Sunday, which will end up being the better of the two days of the weekend for outdoor plans and travel in most locations.

Part of the reason there has not been a lot of moisture around from the Midwest to the Northeast in recent weeks has to do with two separate branches of the jet stream, according to AccuWeather Senior Long-Range Meteorologist Joe Lundberg.

"The southern branch, from near the Mexico border to the southeastern U.S. mainland, has been capturing most of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico and preventing it from reaching the Midwest and Northeast on a consistent basis," Lundberg said.

Despite this, much of Florida has been dealing with abnormally dry to drought conditions. Downpours have been largely confined to the southeastern part of the peninsula in the weeks since a historical amount of rain flooded the Fort Lauderdale area in mid-April. On April 12, 1–3 feet of rain fell on portions of southeastern Florida due to a stalled front and slow-moving, repeating thunderstorms. Portions of the city and the airport were flooded for more than 24 hours.

Drought has reached extreme levels along the west-central part of the Florida Peninsula. Tampa has received only 2.35 inches of rain since Feb. 1, compared to a historical average of 9 inches. Less than 2 inches of rain has fallen there since March 1.

The northern, stronger branch of the jet stream has been carrying smoke from numerous wildfires in western Canada across the northern Plains and into portions of the Midwest and Northeast. In the northern Plains, the smoke has made its way down to ground level and has been reducing visibility. In the Northeast, the smoke is high in the atmosphere and causing what would normally be a deep blue sky to appear hazy, like a typical day in July or August.

Once the weekend storm and the cold front depart, much of next week will be rain-free in the Midwest and Northeast. This could allow the abnormally dry conditions to worsen.

Conditions may become favorable for tropical activity next week

The weak southern branch of the jet stream may play a role in boosting rainfall in parts of Florida and bringing more rain to portions of the Southeast that may not be looking for moisture next week.

"A dip in the southern branch of the jet stream is likely to gradually develop near Florida next week," Lundberg said. "This dip could evolve into an all-out storm in the middle and upper portion of the atmosphere."

That setup is likely to allow drenching showers and gusty thunderstorms to be more prolific in the region.

"The same setup may also lead to some tropical or subtropical development over waters surrounding Florida later next week as energy spins down to the lower part of the atmosphere," Lundberg said.

Even without an organized tropical system, there is the potential for several inches of rain to fall from the east coast of Florida to the coastal areas of the Carolinas.

In addition to the uptick in showers and thunderstorms in the southeastern U.S. next week, surf conditions are likely to become rough, especially along some of the Florida beaches and perhaps as far to the north as North Carolina as the Memorial Day weekend unfolds.

Last week, the National Hurricane Center announced that a subtropical storm formed off the northeastern coast of the United States in January. This determination was made by forecasters who were performing a reanalysis of previous weather patterns.

Since that storm was not retroactively given a name, the first named storm of the upcoming 2023 Atlantic hurricane season will be called Arlene. The season officially begins on June 1.

