State of emergency declared in Fort Lauderdale as heavy rain drenches South Florida

An epic deluge with over 25 inches of rain hit the Fort Lauderdale area on Wednesday, forcing a closure of the Fort Lauderdale Airport and leaving many parts of the region underwater.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Flash flooding inundated the streets of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on April 12, as the situation was deemed “life threatening.”

A stormy period for the southeastern United States continued Wednesday as a flash flooding emergency was issued for the Fort Lauderdale, Florida, area due to torrential rainfall that drenched the region for hours.

The flash flood emergency was issued by the National Weather Service Wednesday through the late-evening hours for Fort Lauderdale, as well as areas near Hollywood and Dania Beach. A flash flood warning was in effect earlier Wednesday throughout Broward County.

As of Thursday morning, Miami-Dade County and Broward County were under a flood watch that was scheduled to last until 8 p.m. Thursday night.

On Thursday morning, the city of Fort Lauderdale issued a state of emergency declaration due to the flash flooding.

“Large parts of the city have been underwater because of the unprecedented amount of rainfall,” Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis wrote in an update. “I give my heartfelt thanks to the police officers, firefighters, public works employees and other city staffers that worked hard through the storm.”

Flash flooding in South Florida

Numerous vehicles were seen submerged in water near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, which was closed Wednesday afternoon, and a local fire station was forced to evacuate as over a foot of water poured into the station.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport will remain closed through 12 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

This is from my friend @boograyson. Has been stuck in her car for an hour at Fort Lauderdale airport due to intense flooding. pic.twitter.com/bCOOGqzfLP — Thomas Kennedy (@tomaskenn) April 12, 2023

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue stated Wednesday evening that due to the “severe flooding in multiple areas of the city,” residents should stay off of roads and “remain home unless absolutely necessary.” Flooding on Interstate 95 was evident early in the afternoon hours.

Due to the extreme rainfall and flooding, Broward County Public Schools will be closed on Thursday.

Over a 48-hour period that ended late Wednesday night, Fort Lauderdale received 25.95 inches of rainfall, with nearby Dania Beach recording 21.42 inches. Other locations such as Hollywood, Plantation and South Miami received at least 9 inches of rain.

Around 3 p.m. EDT, a tornado warning was in effect for areas north of Miami, including Pembroke Pines. Radar indicated a tornado moving northwest in the area, and a second tornado warning was issued shortly after for Hollywood.

No tornado had been confirmed as of early Thursday despite the radar indication.

Extremely heavy wind and rain pounding Miami.



Water starting to flood the streets #Miami pic.twitter.com/zcilB2Pe9Q — Walks&WallStreet (@WalksWallstreet) April 12, 2023

The flooding took place as rain, thunderstorms and winds continued to gather over the northern and eastern Gulf of Mexico. These threats are forecast to spread across parts of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas into Friday evening.

