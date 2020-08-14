Beaches closed as heat wave grips Japan
Published Aug. 16, 2020 7:15 PM
Updated Aug. 16, 2020 7:16 PM
After rounds of flooding rainfall devastated parts of Japan during the month of July, a change in the weather pattern has brought hot and dry conditions to the country. But restrictions from the ongoing pandemic will make it difficult to find relief rom the heat.
The front, called the mei-yu front, that typically brings the rainy season to eastern China and Japan during the summer months has shifted north during August.
While the heavy rain threat moved north over the Korean Peninsula, the dog days of summer arrived in Japan last week.
An area of high pressure settled to the south of western Japan, and southwesterly to westerly winds helped to usher in higher temperatures across much of the country. Winds blowing from the mountains into the valleys aided in in the building heat.
Temperatures soared across the western and central portions of the country with afternoon thermometers of 34-37 degrees C (93-97 degrees F) common across the area.
According to the Japan Times, Tuesday was the hottest day of the week as afternoon temperature reached 40.5 C (104.9 F) in the cities of Isesaki and Kiryu in Gunma Prefecture, located in central Japan. They added that this was the highest reading so far this year.
Hatoyama in Saitama Prefecture reached 40.2 C (104.4 C), and Tokyo recorded an afternoon high of 35 C (95 F).
The record highest temperature for the country was set in July of 2018 during the third week of brutal heat wave. The thermometer reached 41.1 C (106 F) in Kumagaya, located to the northwest of Tokyo, reported The Washington Post.
"A special heatstroke alert was issued for six prefectures in the Kanto region and in
Prefecture, urging people, especially the elderly, to avoid going outside and to stay inside an air-conditioned room. A lower-level heat advisory was issued across a large swath of the country from Hokkaido to Okinawa," added the Japan Times.
Normally residents and visitors would flock to the beaches in the sizzling heat, but many are closed in an effort to control the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Japan Times stated that just 60 percent of the nations 1,156 beaches were open to the pubic this year.
In the Tokyo area, 44 beaches are still open, although most are located on offshore islands.
"Municipal officials on those islands have already questioned whether their beaches should remain open, arguing that they have no medical facilities available to cope with an outbreak of COVID-19 should one occur," added the report.
People pack the Shonan Beach to cool off from scorching summer heat in Fujisawa, near Tokyo, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
While occasional showers will keep eastern Japan a couple degrees cooler, the sweltering heat is expected to continue across the rest of the country into at least the middle of the week.
Temperatures from the Kyushu region to Kanto region are expected to remain about 3-9 degrees C (5-15 degrees F) above normal temperatures for the middle of August.
Normal high temperatures for this time of year in Fukuoka and Tokyo 32 C (89 F) and 31 C (87 F), respectively.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo