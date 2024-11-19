Thanksgiving forecast: Weather could complicate travel for millions

Nearly 80 million people are expected to travel during Thanksgiving week, and rain, wind and a bit of snow could add to the travel headaches from coast-to-coast.

AccuWeather’s Ali Reid reports from the Philadelphia International Airport the morning of Nov. 19, where the rush for holiday travel is about to begin just over a week away from Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving week is one of the busiest times for travel across the United States as people hit the roads, rails and sky to visit friends and family for the late-November holiday. This year, the weather across the country could complicate some travel plans, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.

Nearly 80 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving in 2024, which would be a new record, according to AAA. "Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday for travel," the company said in a press release. "AAA continues to see travel demand soar post-pandemic with our members looking for new adventures and memorable vacations.

Heavy holiday traffic on I-495 with snow and rain covering most of the east coast on November 26, 2014 in Landover, MD. (Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Rain, snow to slow pre-Thanksgiving travel

The final week of November could be turbulent across the U.S. as several storms track coast to coast, delivering rain, wind and even a bit of snow to some major cities and well-traveled interstates.

Travel troubles may start brewing the weekend before Thanksgiving as rain and mountain snow clobber the West Coast, and a slow-moving storm spins over the Northeast. Both storms could cause delays and cancellations at airports, so travelers are encouraged to check their flight status before leaving home.

Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be the busiest days on the road, and disruptive weather could occur both days in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.

One storm over the eastern half of the country is forecast to spread rain and snow showers across the Great Lakes, while periods of rain dampen areas from the Ohio Valley southward into Arkansas and Tennessee. Rain could then advance toward the major Northeast cities along the Interstate 95 corridor Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the weekend storm over the West Coast will advance inland with rain showers and snow in the mountains. The fresh snow in the mountains, along with powder that fell earlier in the month, could promote great skiing weather across the West, including in the Sierra and Rocky Mountains.

The best travel weather is expected across the southern U.S., including Los Angeles, Phoenix and Atlanta. However, due to flight delays and cancellations elsewhere in the country, there could still be some disruption at airports.

Stormy weather may continue in some areas of the East through Thanksgiving Day, disrupting annual parades, turkey trots, football games and outdoor gatherings.

Top travel destinations for Thanksgiving

While some people travel to visit friends or family over Thanksgiving, others spend the holiday on vacation.

"The common theme among the top 10 domestic destinations is warm weather," AAA said on its website. "Four Florida cities are on the list because of their beaches, theme parks and cruise ports."

Orlando, Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, top the list, and AccuWeather forecasters say it could be a rather warm Thanksgiving across the state. Visitors should take advantage of the mild weather while it lasts, as temperatures may drop and showers and thunderstorms could arrive later in the holiday weekend.

New York City stands out since it is much farther north than every other city in the top 10, in part due to the famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thanksgiving morning.

Thousands of people line the streets to watch a procession of balloons, bands and floats as they parade through the city. With several storms expected to be tracking across the country throughout the week, attendees should prepare for the possibility of some rain.