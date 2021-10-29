Mountain divided by stark fall foliage change
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Oct. 29, 2021 4:19 PM EDT
This impressive drone video shows a mountain split in half by fall foliage in Jinan, China, on Oct. 28. A treeline is created by conifers and red shrubs on opposite sides of the mountain.
Foliage bursts into color each fall in many parts of the world before leaves fall to the ground for the winter months. This can give way to beautiful patterns and designs in forests depending on the types of trees in any given area.
One particular mountain in eastern China puts on a more dramatic show each autumn when only one side of a road dazzles with vibrant shades of red, while the opposite side remains its normal shade of green.
Xiezi Mountain is located within the city of Jinan in China’s eastern province of Shandong. Mostly surrounded by buildings, portions of the mountain have escaped urban development and now are considered to be a tourist attraction each fall as the foliage changes color on only half of the mountain.
Fall foliage in Jinan, China (Newsflare)
One side of the mountain is covered by "smoke trees," while the other side consists of conifer (pine) trees, according to Xinhuanet. Conifer trees remain green year-round, while smoke trees are deciduous, meaning they turn vibrant shades of red in the fall and lose their leaves each winter.
The effect that gives the mountain such an unusual look is the stark line along its top that divides the two types of trees. There are a few reasons why this might occur, but the most likely reason is deforestation.
“Based on satellite imagery from the last 35 years, it would appear that it was cleared for agricultural use prior to that, but has not been used for farming for at least 18 years, giving time for the [smoke trees] to grow,” according to AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell.
With other mountains nearby having similar-looking conifer trees, it seems possible that most of the mountain was once covered by the evergreens. The side of the mountain that bursts into color each year may have been clearcut at some point in its past. After all of the existing trees were removed, and after agriculture waned, the smoke trees likely took over the landscape.
This particular location in China is not alone in this phenomenon. Earlier this Fall, a highway in North Carolina appeared to divide fall colors, also when viewed from a drone. Extreme leaf-peeper Reed Timmer says it's been quite a spectacular autumn in the Carolinas.
Drone footage from Jared Hoopingarner on Oct. 3, 2021, shows Highway 221 near Grandfather Mountain, N.C., with red trees mostly to the right of the road. (AccuWeather "Weather Permitting" Photo Blog)
Jared Hoopingarner
Another reason why half of the mountain might show an abrupt color change could be a wildfire that only burned one side of the mountain. The line along the top of the mountain could have been the fire line where firefighters managed to stop the flames. In the wake of the fire, all of the existing trees died, and the smoke trees took over. Regardless of the reason for the phenomenon, Xiezi Mountain puts on an unusual and vibrant display each autumn.
For anyone viewing the spectacle, autumn is the start of the dry season in the region, and AccuWeather meteorologists expect largely dry weather over the weekend and into at least early next week.
