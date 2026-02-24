What follows the blockbuster blizzard? More winter storms lining up

Winter storms are brewing in the wake of blockbuster blizzard that rocked the coastal Northeast and where winter has been napping of late in the Midwest.

Copied

As many dig out across the Northeast following a major winter storm, another big storm could be on the way. Bernie Rayno breaks it down.

Winter is not letting up much in the wake of Monday’s blockbuster blizzard that buried parts of the coastal Northeast under 3 feet of snow. Two additional storms will spread snow and ice across parts of the Midwest and Northeast before the end of the week, with another potentially impactful system looming early next week as cleanup efforts ramp up.

This image of the bomb cyclone just off the coast of the northeastern United States was captured on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. An eyelike structure, similar to a hurricane, was visible. (AccuWeather RealVue™ Satellite)

Given the magnitude of the bomb cyclone — which AccuWeather estimates caused $34–38 billion in damage and economic losses — the storms arriving this week are expected to be far less disruptive. However, even an inch of snow or a thin glaze of ice can still trigger accidents, flight delays and school closings.

The first storm, originating in western Canada, will move swiftly from the northern Great Lakes Tuesday to the interior Northeast Tuesday night, and then reach the coastal Northeast by midweek.

The heaviest snow is forecast across parts of northern Michigan, where a general 6–12 inches is expected, along with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 15 inches.

As the system advances, a band of snow will extend southeastward into the Northeast. Where snow persists for several hours, localized totals of up to 6 inches are possible, most likely across northern upstate New York.

It is possible that enough snow will fall, along with a wintry mix of rain and sleet, for parts of the Boston and New York City metro areas to pick up a fresh coating to an inch. While that may seem minor compared to what recently fell, even light accumulations can make previously cleared roads slippery again and cause airline delays. Motorists should plan for some fresh slippery conditions around Boston, New York City and north and west of Philadelphia for the Wednesday morning commute.

Following the clipper will be another fast-moving system racing from the Plains to the northern Atlantic coast in a little more than 24 hours.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

The strip of accumulating snow will extend from the Dakotas Wednesday night to New Jersey, southeastern New York and southern New England by Thursday night.

In narrow zones or localized patches, a few inches may fall. In most areas, however, accumulations will range from a coating to a slushy inch or two.

Some snow or a mix of snow and rain is forecast for Des Moines, Iowa; Indianapolis; Columbus, Ohio; Philadelphia; Pittsburgh; New York City and Boston. Any shift in the storm’s track could instead bring accumulating snow to Chicago, Cincinnati or Washington, D.C.

Should the storm shift its track too much to the south upon reaching the Appalachians and the Atlantic coast, little or no snow may fall, and instead, rain might occur. There is some indication that this storm may try to strengthen a little as it nears the coast. In the coastal Northeast, moist air interacting with cold ground and deep snow cover may also lead to areas of dense fog.

A batch of Arctic air is forecast to roll southeastward into the Upper Midwest this weekend and the Northeast from Sunday to Monday. A brief warmup ahead of the front may accelerate melting of the existing snowpack.

This will mark the first significant surge of Arctic air since the frigid outbreak earlier in February. The front may also produce scattered snow, sleet and rain showers as it moves east.

The surge of cold air may set the stage for a broader zone of snow and ice early next week as another storm develops.

While the track and intensity of this storm are still uncertain, it could bring the most significant travel disruptions for some areas since the blockbuster blizzard in the Northeast and the most significant wintry weather for parts of the Midwest in weeks.

People in Chicago and Detroit could face travel problems from snow and ice from Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. The storm could also bring substantial rain to parts of the coastal Northeast that were recently buried by feet of snow, increasing the risk of urban flooding.

Given the time of year and the strengthening February sun, areas south of the storm track may experience bouts of springlike warmth, with highs in the 60s, 70s and even the 80s. Moisture from the Gulf may assist with some much-needed rain.

The warmth could also fuel the risk of severe thunderstorms in parts of the South.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.