Super Thunder Moon steals the spotlight in July's night sky

This year’s Buck Moon, seen on July 13, qualifies as a “supermoon” since the peak of this full moon is less than 10 hours after the moon was closest to the Earth in its orbit.

Right before the middle of July and well into the heat of summer, stargazers, campers and outdoor enthusiasts all over the world had the chance -- if skies were clear enough -- to see the first supermoon of the season. The Thunder Moon rose in all its glory on Wednesday night, outshining many other full moons this year.

"July’s full moon is called the Thunder Moon due to the thunderstorms that typically rumble across North America this time of year," said Brian Lada, AccuWeather meteorologist and digital journalist, who pointed out an irony in the name. "It is actually impossible for a thunderstorm to develop on the moon because the moon has no atmosphere, meaning that there can’t be any weather."

July Super Thunder Moon

Supermoons get a lot of attention since they are bigger and brighter than a “normal” full moon, Lada said, but this difference in size and brightness is very small. The only way to really detect the difference is with a side-by-side comparison.

The reason for the moon's perceived growth is due to its position in space. As the moon orbits the Earth, there are periods when it is closer to the Earth and times when it is farther away. When a full moon coincides with its closest point to the planet, or its perigee, then it is referred to as a supermoon.

The Thunder Moon goes by many popular nicknames, the most prominent of them being the Buck Moon.

"The full Moon in July is called the Buck Moon because the antlers of male deer (bucks) are in full-growth mode at this time," The Old Farmer's Almanac explained. "Bucks shed and regrow their antlers each year, producing a larger and more impressive set as the years go by."

Events of its kind only happen a few times a year, so those that want to see a supermoon rise across the night sky will get only one more chance before the end of 2022.

Who else saw the #supermoon this morning?! Here’s the view from the @accuweather parking lot. My phone camera certainly doesn’t do it justice!!! 🌚 pic.twitter.com/KaIyAcdcut — Kristina Shalhoup (@shalhoupwx) July 13, 2022

"July’s Thunder Moon is the second of three supermoons in 2022. Due to the way that the moon orbits the Earth, supermoons always come in groups of three or four, and this year we have a trio of supermoons," Lada said. "The first one of the year rose in June, and following this week’s full moon, the last of the trilogy will be rising in mid-August. After August, the next supermoon will not rise until August of 2023."

Though even on Thursday night, when the moon is no longer technically full, Lada said it will still appear big and bright enough to look the part, and wow onlookers seeking yet another night of outdoor fun.

