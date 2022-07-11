NASA reveals stunning 1st full-color images from James Webb Space Telescope

After launching on Christmas day in 2021, President Joe Biden presented the first photo taken by the James Webb telescope on July 11.

President Joe Biden unveiled the first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) on Monday, an image that borders on the line between science and science-fiction as it is the deepest and highest-resolution view of the universe ever captured.

The "deep field" image gleans a look at a point in space billions of light-years away from Earth. This means that the light captured by the telescope was emitted from these distant objects before the formation of the Earth.

The magnificent photo of new worlds is of SMACS 0723, a cluster of distant galaxies that distorts the light around it to reveal even more distant worlds. Gravity is a powerful force, and with supermassive objects in space, gravity can actually bend light.

This phenomenon is also known as gravitational lensing and can reveal objects that otherwise would be too faint to be seen. The light distortion in the SMACS 0723 galaxy cluster combined with the tremendous power of the JWST can reveal ancient objects, potentially nearly as old as the universe itself.

"These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things, and a reminder to the American people, especially our children, that there's nothing beyond our capacity," President Biden stated at Monday's event revealing the first photo from the telescope. "We can see possibilities nobody has ever seen before, go places nobody has ever gone before."

The JWST was launched on Dec. 25, 2021, and is stationed about 1 million miles away from Earth at a Lagrange point (L2). At this location, roughly three times farther away than the moon, the gravitational forces from the sun and Earth naturally work to keep the telescope around the same point in space without having to use much fuel, according to NASA.

At this distance, it is virtually impossible for astronauts to service the telescope if something goes wrong, but it is in a darker area of space compared to the Hubble Space Telescope, which is around 340 miles away from the Earth.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is positioned at L2, a point in space roughly 1 million miles, or 1.5 million kilometers, away from Earth and about three times farther away than the moon. (NASA) NASA

It is also significantly more powerful than the famed Hubble Space Telescope, allowing scientists to look deeper into space and potentially unlock secrets about the formation of planets, the birth of stars or perhaps even the origins of the universe. NASA, in partnership with the European Space Agency and Canadian Space Agency, has already revealed several photos captured during the telescope's calibration, and even these test images blew away expectations.

Scientists say that the data and images collected by the telescope over its lifetime could revolutionize the understanding of the history of the universe. The image released on Monday is the first of a set with NASA poised to debut more images on Tuesday morning, including:

Carina Nebula

Among the vast expanse of countless stars and planets are colossal clouds of interstellar dust and gas known as nebulae. When gravity takes over, a nebula can turn into a star factory, churning out entire solar systems over the course of millions of years.

The Carina Nebula is one of these interstellar nurseries. It is located approximately 7,600 light-years from Earth and is of the largest and brightest nebulae in the sky, according to NASA.

WASP-96 b (spectrum)

The JWST is not just looking for stars and galaxies, but also planets orbiting distant suns, some of which could contain the ingredients for life.

WASP-96 b is an exoplanet that was discovered in 2014, is wider than Jupiter and zips around its parent star once every 3.4 Earth days, according to NASA. The gas giant is situated 1,150 light-years away from Earth, or more than 6 quadrillion miles away.

Southern Ring Nebula

Nebulae can give birth to new stars or be the aftermath of a dying star. The latter is true for the Southern Ring Nebula roughly 2,000 light-years away from Earth.

Also known as the "Eight-Burst" nebula, this cloud of gas is expanding away from a dying star, according to NASA. The gas has expanded outward nearly 3 trillion miles and is a common target for astrophotographers, as it features vivid colors that stand out in the night sky.

Stephan’s Quintet

One of the more intriguing images captured by the Hubble Space Telescope is Stephan's Quintet, a grouping of galaxies that are performing a gravitational dance in space 290 million light-years away. Now, the JWST has provided an even more detailed image of the galaxies to shed more light on the complex nature of their motion.

