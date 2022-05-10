Neil deGrasse Tyson sits to talk about the stars, space travel
In an AccuWeather exclusive interview, Tyson shared why the stars are special to him and gave his thoughts on whether he thinks companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX will be successful.
By
Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Published May 10, 2022 5:00 PM EDT
|
Updated May 10, 2022 1:44 PM EDT
Neil deGrasse Tyson, a celebrated astrophysicist, author, and the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural Museum in New York, spoke with AccuWeather Prime host Adam Del Rosso to discuss his love of science and his new book, which allows readers to see the wonders of space right in front of their eyes.
Tyson told AccuWeather that he first became interested in the wonders of the night sky at 9 years old after a formative visit to the very same New York City planetarium he now runs.
"The lights dimmed, and the stars came out, and I was hooked. I was, dare I say, star-struck by it," Tyson said, adding that the light pollution, air pollution and tall buildings in the New York City skyline had made it difficult for him to appreciate the stunning beauty of the stars before.
Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and director of New York's Hayden Planetarium, in 2012 (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Much like how human activity interfered with a young Neil deGrasse Tyson's ability to see the night sky, Tyson explained that the cosmic realm can influence Earth's weather. Tyson described the Milankovitch cycles, which are gradual changes in Earth's movements, such as its elliptical path or on the tilt of its axis, that can change the weather on Earth in the long term.
"There are long-term cycles that can plunge us into ice ages and back out, but these are over tens of thousands of years, not over decades," Tyson explained, noting that they do not explain the fact human-made climate change has led to a recent rise in atmospheric temperatures.
Tyson also weighed in on the growth in commercial space travel and Elon Musk's interest in taking humans to Mars.
When it comes to a Mars landing by Musk's SpaceX or a similar private company, Tyson is quite skeptical. He argued that it is difficult for a business to embark on a risky, trillion-dollar endeavor without much, or any, profit guaranteed.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft onboard from Launch Complex 39A, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Fla. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
"What has happened historically is NASA has done things first: NASA has landed on an asteroid, NASA has chased a comet, NASA has gone to the moon, NASA has space stations," Tyson said, adding that he doesn't believe private enterprise is built for advancing space travel to new frontiers.
"Leading a frontier in space to me is going where no one has gone before. The commercial enterprise, what are they doing, they are boldly going where hundreds have gone before," Tyson said.
Tyson's book, Welcome to the Universe in 3D: A Visual Tour hit shelves last month. The revolutionary book allows viewers to see space in three dimensions. The book comes with 3D viewers, which makes the graphics inside the book leap from the pages.
Resembling a wizard’s staff set aglow, NGC 1032 cleaves the quiet darkness of space in two in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. (ESA/Hubble & NASA)
This technology allows readers to see things that they might never have noticed just by looking up at the night sky. For example, it allows readers to see the moon's libration, or how it shows just a little more than just one face to Earth — it can show a little bit extra of its surface area to the left and to the right. Now, with the technology used in the book, those extra chunks of the moon can be viewed simultaneously.
"It's as though your eyes are separated by thousands of miles to create the stereo image of the moon, and the moon just pops off the page," Tyson said, adding that readers will also to be able to see beautiful images of nebulas, exoplanets and clusters of galaxies.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
Report a Typo
News / Astronomy
Neil deGrasse Tyson sits to talk about the stars, space travel
In an AccuWeather exclusive interview, Tyson shared why the stars are special to him and gave his thoughts on whether he thinks companies like Elon Musk's SpaceX will be successful.
By Zachary Rosenthal, AccuWeather staff writer
Published May 10, 2022 5:00 PM EDT | Updated May 10, 2022 1:44 PM EDT
Neil deGrasse Tyson, a celebrated astrophysicist, author, and the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural Museum in New York, spoke with AccuWeather Prime host Adam Del Rosso to discuss his love of science and his new book, which allows readers to see the wonders of space right in front of their eyes.
Tyson told AccuWeather that he first became interested in the wonders of the night sky at 9 years old after a formative visit to the very same New York City planetarium he now runs.
"The lights dimmed, and the stars came out, and I was hooked. I was, dare I say, star-struck by it," Tyson said, adding that the light pollution, air pollution and tall buildings in the New York City skyline had made it difficult for him to appreciate the stunning beauty of the stars before.
Neil deGrasse Tyson, astrophysicist and director of New York's Hayden Planetarium, in 2012 (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Much like how human activity interfered with a young Neil deGrasse Tyson's ability to see the night sky, Tyson explained that the cosmic realm can influence Earth's weather. Tyson described the Milankovitch cycles, which are gradual changes in Earth's movements, such as its elliptical path or on the tilt of its axis, that can change the weather on Earth in the long term.
"There are long-term cycles that can plunge us into ice ages and back out, but these are over tens of thousands of years, not over decades," Tyson explained, noting that they do not explain the fact human-made climate change has led to a recent rise in atmospheric temperatures.
Tyson also weighed in on the growth in commercial space travel and Elon Musk's interest in taking humans to Mars.
When it comes to a Mars landing by Musk's SpaceX or a similar private company, Tyson is quite skeptical. He argued that it is difficult for a business to embark on a risky, trillion-dollar endeavor without much, or any, profit guaranteed.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches with NASA's Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) spacecraft onboard from Launch Complex 39A, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Fla. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)
"What has happened historically is NASA has done things first: NASA has landed on an asteroid, NASA has chased a comet, NASA has gone to the moon, NASA has space stations," Tyson said, adding that he doesn't believe private enterprise is built for advancing space travel to new frontiers.
"Leading a frontier in space to me is going where no one has gone before. The commercial enterprise, what are they doing, they are boldly going where hundreds have gone before," Tyson said.
Tyson's book, Welcome to the Universe in 3D: A Visual Tour hit shelves last month. The revolutionary book allows viewers to see space in three dimensions. The book comes with 3D viewers, which makes the graphics inside the book leap from the pages.
Resembling a wizard’s staff set aglow, NGC 1032 cleaves the quiet darkness of space in two in this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. (ESA/Hubble & NASA)
This technology allows readers to see things that they might never have noticed just by looking up at the night sky. For example, it allows readers to see the moon's libration, or how it shows just a little more than just one face to Earth — it can show a little bit extra of its surface area to the left and to the right. Now, with the technology used in the book, those extra chunks of the moon can be viewed simultaneously.
"It's as though your eyes are separated by thousands of miles to create the stereo image of the moon, and the moon just pops off the page," Tyson said, adding that readers will also to be able to see beautiful images of nebulas, exoplanets and clusters of galaxies.
KEEP EXPLORING:
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.Report a Typo