Winter is coming: earliest and latest average 80-degree days in US cities

Here’s a look at the average dates of the latest and earliest 80-degree days for some of the biggest cities across the country. How warm can it really get as fall turns to winter in the US?

It's that time of the year again. The days are getting shorter and some corners of the country are already experiencing falling temperatures. Astronomical fall began on Sept. 22, and before long, Old Man Winter will be back in the picture.

This is the time of year when False Fall and Second Summer play a dancing game, where cooler periods are followed by unusually warm weather again, oscillating between the two in a dance. "There can be several of each during the months of August through November at any location that experiences a change of seasons," said Jesse Ferrell, AccuWeather meteorologist and digital producer. "For any one point, a graph of an average of hundreds of years of temperatures shows a slow and steady progression downwards from summer heat temperatures into chilly autumn days."

Still, not all U.S. cities follow the same rhythm. Some slip into the cold quickly and take longer to rebound in spring, while a few spots can see 80-degree days in every month, even if their average high is lower. In weather terms, the difference comes down to the monthly average high versus the mean maximum. While the average high gives one measure of typical warmth, the mean maximum reflects the highest average daily temperature each month — which can be noticeably higher than the average.

Here’s a look at the typical dates of the earliest and latest 80-degree days in cities across the country. How warm can it really get as fall turns to winter in the U.S.? There might be a few surprises.

Seattle, Washington

A gray, drizzly and cool place for much of the winter, Seattle generally has warm and dry summers with long days. Measured from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Seattle's warmest month is August, with average highs around 77.6 F. However, the average warmest day of that month is still around 90 degrees.

Seattle typically records its last 80-degree day in mid-September. Seeing 80-degree warmth in October is rare, with Oct. 16, 2022, seeing an impressive high of 88. One of the causes of these warm late-season heat waves is a similar phenomenon as Southern California's Santa Ana winds: onshore winds that descend down the southern slopes of the Olympic Mountains.

Freshly blooming daffodils frame the Space Needle against a blue sky background following days of rain and clouds Tuesday, March 11, 2014, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

On average, Seattle experiences its first 80-degree day around late May. The earliest on record came on April 1, 1987. By contrast, in 1980, the Emerald City didn’t reach 80 F until July 21 — a delay in part because of the May 18 eruption of Mount St. Helens, which had a significant cooling effect across the Pacific Northwest.



New York, New York

New York City experienced lower temperatures and humidity during the 2025 U.S. Open in early September—a quick jump to fall, whereas some Septembers can still feel downright toasty. On average, the city’s last 80-degree day comes in early October. After muggy summer nights that can rival Atlanta or Miami, nights in the 70s become far less common by mid-September.

Fall foliage colors the Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, in New York. The Manhattan skyline is across the East River. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

As for the return of heat, New York typically sees its first 80-degree day by late April. The city’s April record is 96 degrees, set on April 18, 1976, and matched on April 17, 2022. In sharp contrast, during April 2020 in the early days of the pandemic, Central Park didn’t hit 70 degrees even once the entire month.

Los Angeles, California

The City of Angels is famous for a sunny sky and warm weather year-round, but winter visitors are often surprised by cool nights and rainy spells. By December, Los Angeles’ coldest month, the average high in Downtown hovers around 67 F. Yet December’s warmest day typically reaches 81 F. January follows a similar pattern, with an average high of 68 F but with a mean maximum high of 83 F. Even in the dead of winter, Los Angeles can feel downright summery.

The culprit is often the Santa Ana winds. When cool inland air flows through mountain passes, it accelerates, sinks, and compresses. As the dry air descends into lower elevations, it warms, creating warm, summerlike days. Los Angeles usually sees its first 80-degree day by late January. 2023 was a doozy, however, and LA didn't hit 80 for the first time until late April. This is during the same winter-early spring stretch that Los Angeles saw more rain than Seattle.

Chicago, Illinois

The Windy City typically holds onto warmth until early October, when the last 80-degree day of the year hits. The 80s return by around April 16, on average, over the past 25 years according to NOAA data.

Runners participate in the Chicago Marathon in Chicago, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

That said, Chicago weather can be like a roller coaster ride with sudden swings. Spring can be slow to warm thanks to chilly winds blowing in off Lake Michigan, delaying the arrival of true summerlike days. Likewise, an unseasonably warm October day isn’t uncommon, though by mid-month, fall’s chill usually takes over.

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta enjoys one of the longest warm seasons in the country. On average, the city sees its first 80-degree day by late March, based on the city's climate average from 1991-2020, and holds onto them until late October. Thanks to its humid subtropical climate, stretches of 80s are common well into fall, and summerlike heat arrives much earlier than in Northern cities like New York or Boston.

Records show just how much Atlanta can swing at the edges of the season. The earliest 80-degree day ever recorded was Feb. 7, 2019, more than a month ahead of the average. On the flip side, the latest first 80-degree day didn’t arrive until May 5, 1933, a year when spring heat lagged far behind schedule.

Dallas, Texas

Typical of the South, Dallas doesn’t wait long for the warmth to return each year. On average, the city sees its first 80-degree day by late February thanks to its location on the Plains. From there, stretches of 80s (and even 90s and 100s) dominate through spring and summer before tapering off by late October. But there are always exceptions. On Oct. 3, 1951, Dallas recorded a scorching temperature of 106.

Denver, Colorado

On average, the Mile High City sees its first 80-degree day in late April, with the last one usually landing by mid-October. Reaching the 80-degree mark outside of that window is rare. Since 1948, Denver has only managed three November 80-degree days. It has never hit 80 in December or January. And in February, it’s happened just once—on Feb. 10, 2017, the only winter 80-degree day ever recorded in the city.

Miami, Florida

No surprise: Miami regularly sees 80-degree days in every month of the year. The city’s tropical climate keeps the city warm even in winter, making it one of the few U.S. cities where summer never truly ends. From December through February, the average high at Miami International Airport is in the upper 70s, but the warmest days are in the mid-80s.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis usually has its first taste of 80-degree weather by early May, with May 3 marking the average first occurrence at Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The earliest jump to 80 came on March 17, 2012, during a record-breaking warm spring. On the other end, the latest first 80-degree day didn’t arrive until June 16, 1883. As for the season’s last 80-degree reading, Minneapolis typically says goodbye to summer warmth in early October.

Boston, Massachusetts

On average, Beantown sees its first 80-degree day in late April. The last 80-degree day usually falls in late September, though Boston has hit 80 F as late as Nov. 6, 2023, during a record-setting month. That stretch was driven by a persistent dome of high pressure offshore, with southwest winds on its back side funneling unusually mild air into New England.