Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of the most recognizable faces in the world of modern science. By title, he's an American astrophysicist, planetary scientist, author, and all-around speaker on behalf of the science community.
Neil completed his studies at Harvard University, the University of Texas at Austin, and Columbia University, and then went on further to do his postdoctoral research associate at Princeton University, which has resulted in a vast knowledge of science. Along with that, deGrasse Tyson says his overall philosophical outlook is influenced by a cosmic perspective.
While his usual methods of reaching his fanbase are through his talk show, best-selling books, guesting on podcasts, and other media appearances, for the first time, Neil deGrasse Tyson is teaching his very own Masterclass. With more than 13 video lessons, consisting of 2 hours and 14 minutes of information that he somehow manages to explain thoroughly into digestible lessons, there is plenty for everyone to learn. As Neil puts it, "The goal here is to train your mind how to see the world differently."
1. What You Know Is Not as Important as How You Think
Neil dives right into a discussion on the importance of scientific thinking and communication in our lives. With a bit of context of his background, viewers who are less familiar with his work learn more about the man teaching the course.
2. The Frontier of Science
In the search for objective truth, it's important to understand the roles of hypothesis and theory, which is both true for day-to-day business, and in science. Neil does what he does best and simplifies it in a way that no other teacher possibly could.
3. The Scientific Method
By using remarkable astrophysical examples on how scientific methods are used on the quest to find objective truths, those methods can play out in many ways, in real life, and somewhere in our universe.
4. Be a Skeptic: Ask Questions
While skepticism can be frowned upon in many areas, in science, it's a true component of critical thinking and is at the core of developing new ideas and discovering new answers. Neil discusses the process behind informed skepticism and how to evaluate scientific data.
5. Cognitive Bias
As members of the human race, we're all victims of cognitive bias, which is something Neil has always been vocal about. The "need" to feel special or an anomaly impacts the way we see ourselves in the ecosystem. Neil goes into how this can be a hinder to the quest for objective truth.
6. Beware of Cultural Bias
Cultural biases and what we grow up knowing also hinder our ability to judge and understand something with an objective mindset, and is arguably one of the most difficult things to recognize and avoid. In this lesson, he runs through plenty of examples of conscious and unconscious cultural biases and how we can avoid slipping into them.
7. Our Systems of Belief
Every sense of belief within us is itself an identifiable bias that can divert your path of scientific thinking. Neil breaks down two of these that have a huge societal and scientific impact.
8. Scientific Measurement: Calculating the Incalculable
Scientific measurement is one of his all-time favorite subjects, in which he lays clear the differences between precision from accuracy, using examples that highlight any inherited approximations in measurements.
9. Communication: It’s Not Enough to Be Right
Being right is one thing, but the key to scientific thinking goes beyond holding the objective truth but delivering it effectively. Neil shares his favorite tools to communicate.
10. Preparing for Your Audience
Delivering to your audience all comes down to preparation, from the details of the recipients of your information, it's vital you have a full understanding of the demographic you're sharing information to which could influence the way you speak and break down what you've got to say.
11. Communication Tactics
The "tool belt items" are kept in Neil's back pocket whenever he speaks to large groups, whether it's in a lecture hall, on a podcast to millions of readers, or in a small classroom. In this Masterclass, he reviews his favorite components.
12. Inspire Curiosity in Your Audience
Curiosity feeds the mind and is the leverage you need when communicating to an audience. Demonstrating how to strategize delivering information, Neil uses the natural human instinct of curiosity to keep people engaged.
13. The Future of Our World
To bring the Masterclass to an end, Neil concludes with exactly what you many will be clamoring to hear: his perception of the future of our world. Using scientific methods in calculating his thoughts, Neil's perspective on any subject matter is an insightful one, so ending it on such a philosophical question leaves us something to ponder.
Masterclass gives you unlimited access to 100+ instructors. New classes are added every month. Watch on your desktop, TV, or mobile phone, and if it's on an IOS device, you can download the content to view offline.
Expand your understanding of science with Neil deGrasse Tyson Masterclass
Updated Oct. 14, 2021 10:51 AM EDT
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article. Prices are accurate at the time of publish.
Neil deGrasse Tyson is one of the most recognizable faces in the world of modern science. By title, he's an American astrophysicist, planetary scientist, author, and all-around speaker on behalf of the science community.
Neil completed his studies at Harvard University, the University of Texas at Austin, and Columbia University, and then went on further to do his postdoctoral research associate at Princeton University, which has resulted in a vast knowledge of science. Along with that, deGrasse Tyson says his overall philosophical outlook is influenced by a cosmic perspective.
While his usual methods of reaching his fanbase are through his talk show, best-selling books, guesting on podcasts, and other media appearances, for the first time, Neil deGrasse Tyson is teaching his very own Masterclass. With more than 13 video lessons, consisting of 2 hours and 14 minutes of information that he somehow manages to explain thoroughly into digestible lessons, there is plenty for everyone to learn. As Neil puts it, "The goal here is to train your mind how to see the world differently."
See course here
Lesson breakdown
1. What You Know Is Not as Important as How You Think
Neil dives right into a discussion on the importance of scientific thinking and communication in our lives. With a bit of context of his background, viewers who are less familiar with his work learn more about the man teaching the course.
2. The Frontier of Science
In the search for objective truth, it's important to understand the roles of hypothesis and theory, which is both true for day-to-day business, and in science. Neil does what he does best and simplifies it in a way that no other teacher possibly could.
3. The Scientific Method
By using remarkable astrophysical examples on how scientific methods are used on the quest to find objective truths, those methods can play out in many ways, in real life, and somewhere in our universe.
4. Be a Skeptic: Ask Questions
While skepticism can be frowned upon in many areas, in science, it's a true component of critical thinking and is at the core of developing new ideas and discovering new answers. Neil discusses the process behind informed skepticism and how to evaluate scientific data.
5. Cognitive Bias
As members of the human race, we're all victims of cognitive bias, which is something Neil has always been vocal about. The "need" to feel special or an anomaly impacts the way we see ourselves in the ecosystem. Neil goes into how this can be a hinder to the quest for objective truth.
6. Beware of Cultural Bias
Cultural biases and what we grow up knowing also hinder our ability to judge and understand something with an objective mindset, and is arguably one of the most difficult things to recognize and avoid. In this lesson, he runs through plenty of examples of conscious and unconscious cultural biases and how we can avoid slipping into them.
7. Our Systems of Belief
Every sense of belief within us is itself an identifiable bias that can divert your path of scientific thinking. Neil breaks down two of these that have a huge societal and scientific impact.
8. Scientific Measurement: Calculating the Incalculable
Scientific measurement is one of his all-time favorite subjects, in which he lays clear the differences between precision from accuracy, using examples that highlight any inherited approximations in measurements.
9. Communication: It’s Not Enough to Be Right
Being right is one thing, but the key to scientific thinking goes beyond holding the objective truth but delivering it effectively. Neil shares his favorite tools to communicate.
10. Preparing for Your Audience
Delivering to your audience all comes down to preparation, from the details of the recipients of your information, it's vital you have a full understanding of the demographic you're sharing information to which could influence the way you speak and break down what you've got to say.
11. Communication Tactics
The "tool belt items" are kept in Neil's back pocket whenever he speaks to large groups, whether it's in a lecture hall, on a podcast to millions of readers, or in a small classroom. In this Masterclass, he reviews his favorite components.
12. Inspire Curiosity in Your Audience
Curiosity feeds the mind and is the leverage you need when communicating to an audience. Demonstrating how to strategize delivering information, Neil uses the natural human instinct of curiosity to keep people engaged.
13. The Future of Our World
To bring the Masterclass to an end, Neil concludes with exactly what you many will be clamoring to hear: his perception of the future of our world. Using scientific methods in calculating his thoughts, Neil's perspective on any subject matter is an insightful one, so ending it on such a philosophical question leaves us something to ponder.
Masterclass gives you unlimited access to 100+ instructors. New classes are added every month. Watch on your desktop, TV, or mobile phone, and if it's on an IOS device, you can download the content to view offline.
