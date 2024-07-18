The full moon rises behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on May 23, 2024, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)

Watching a full moon rise can be a stunning sight for folks of all ages, but taking a photo can be tricky without the right equipment. However, you don’t need a telescope or expensive camera to capture photos of the event. Here are three tips to help you take pictures of the full moon with a smartphone:

•Use a tripod: A simple tripod will keep your phone steady for nighttime photography. Without one, it can be challenging to hold your phone steady, often resulting in blurry pictures.



•Photograph the moon as it rises: Having objects in the foreground can enhance pictures of the moon, and there is no better opportunity for this than right after it climbs above the horizon. Find out what time the moon rises in your area on the AccuWeather app.



•Try different settings: Every type of smartphone is different and has various settings for taking pictures, including options specifically designed for nighttime photography. If one setting doesn’t work, try to take a picture with another settings for a different result.