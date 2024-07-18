The full moon rises behind the skyline of midtown Manhattan and the Empire State Building in New York City on May 23, 2024, as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Watching a full moon rise can be a stunning sight for folks of all ages, but taking a photo can be tricky without the right equipment. However, you don’t need a telescope or expensive camera to capture photos of the event. Here are three tips to help you take pictures of the full moon with a smartphone:
•Use a tripod: A simple tripod will keep your phone steady for nighttime photography. Without one, it can be challenging to hold your phone steady, often resulting in blurry pictures.
•Photograph the moon as it rises: Having objects in the foreground can enhance pictures of the moon, and there is no better opportunity for this than right after it climbs above the horizon. Find out what time the moon rises in your area on the AccuWeather app.
•Try different settings: Every type of smartphone is different and has various settings for taking pictures, including options specifically designed for nighttime photography. If one setting doesn’t work, try to take a picture with another settings for a different result.
Two years have passed since NASA released the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope ever launched into space.
“In just two years, Webb has transformed our view of the universe, enabling the kind of world-class science that drove NASA to make this mission a reality,” said Mark Clampin, director of the Astrophysics Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington. “Webb is providing insights into longstanding mysteries about the early universe and ushering in a new era of studying distant worlds, while returning images that inspire people around the world and posing exciting new questions to answer. It has never been more possible to explore every facet of the universe.”
To mark the historic date, NASA released new images of a distant galaxy that resembles something closer to home.
The distorted spiral galaxy at center, the Penguin, and the compact elliptical at left, the Egg, are locked in an active embrace. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI)
Arp 142, better known as the Penguin, is shaped like a bird and is 326 million light-years from Earth. The center of the galaxy shines like an eye, and its unique spiral shape resembles the beak, head, backbone, and body of a penguin. According to NASA, it is a younger galaxy that is teeming with blue stars.
