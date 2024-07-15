Full moon this weekend has thundery connection to summer weather

July's full moon graces the night sky this weekend, an event that has several nicknames connected to changes in the flora and fauna during the middle of the summer.

This majestic time-lapse video recorded by a photographer captures the Milky Way soaring across the night sky over Marathon, Florida, on July 2-3.

This weekend, the night sky will unveil a celestial sight that, while seemingly ordinary, has a direct link to summertime weather across much of North America.

On Saturday night, skywatchers can witness the full moon’s ascent, provided the sky remains clear of clouds, rain, or thunderstorms. Luckily, this lunar display extends into Sunday night, with the moon appearing just as full as the weekend comes to a close.

The moon rises over people gathered on Glastonbury Tor on July 31, 2015, in Somerset, England. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

July's full moon has two popular nicknames, the Thunder Moon and the Buck Moon.

The Thunder Moon is named after the summer storms that frequently rumble across North America throughout the month. Meanwhile, the Buck Moon gets its name from male deer, as it is the time of year when their antlers are growing fast ahead of rutting season in the fall.

Other nicknames for July's full moon include the Berry Moon, the Halfway Summer Moon and the Salmon Moon.

A few lucky stargazers spending time under the moonlight may catch a glimpse of a shooting star ahead of two meteor showers that are nearing their peak.

During the final nights of July, the Southern Delta Aquarid and Alpha Capricornid meteor showers will peak, combining for around 20 meteors per hour. Although the peak activity for both events is still more than a week away, some shooting stars from each shower could start streaking across the night sky by mid-July.