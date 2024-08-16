Saturn to cozy up with the moon Tuesday evening

A rare blue moon will be followed up by an easy-to-see celestial duo on Tuesday night, while another planet hides in plain sight in the eastern sky after sunset.

Shortly after the blue moon, Saturn will appear right beside the moon on Aug. 20. You may even catch a glimpse of Neptune in this celestial gathering if you have a telescope.

One night after a rare blue moon, stargazers will once again look toward the moon as it shines remarkably close to one of the largest planets in the solar system.

On Tuesday night, Aug. 20, Saturn and the moon will rise together, appearing as a tight-knit pair separated by a distance smaller than the width of a pinky finger held at arm's length.

This celestial duo will first appear in the eastern sky and remain visible throughout most of the night, provided that cloudy conditions don't obscure the view.

Saturn and the moon will appear extremely close after nightfall on Aug. 20, 2024. Neptune will also be nearby, but will require a telescope to see. (AccuWeather)

You won't need a telescope to see Saturn and the nearly full moon, but using one will reveal another planet hidden in plain sight.

Neptune will be located below and to the left of the moon. However, this distant planet is too faint to be seen without the magnification of a telescope or a good pair of binoculars. Even with a telescope, it may be challenging to spot, but it will stand out from the surrounding stars due to its distinctive blue color, caused by its colorful clouds.

A telescope usually reveals Saturn's famous rings as well, but that might not be the case on Tuesday night. The planet's proximity to the bright moonlight will make it difficult to see the rings. Stargazers will have a better view of Saturn later in the week when it is not as close to the moon.