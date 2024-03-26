The southeastern corner of Oklahoma will plunge into darkness during the total solar eclipse, and although only a small portion of the state is in the path of totality, officials aren’t taking any chances. Three weeks before the eclipse, Oklahoma announced that it will deploy the National Guard on April 8. “McCurtain County Emergency Management requested our support because they expect up to 100,000 additional people visiting their communities to watch the eclipse,” said Lt. Col. Jabonn Flurry, 63rd CST commander. “This influx of visitors has the potential to overtax local resources.”
In this composite photo, the penumbra of the sun is seen behind the moon as the moon moves across its path from upper right to lower left during a partial solar eclipse in Oklahoma City, Monday, Aug. 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma City is located outside of the path of totality and will only experience a partial solar eclipse, but in the far southeastern corner of the state, onlookers will be bathed in the moon’s shadow for up to 4 minutes and 20 seconds, as long as cloud-free weather prevails.
The next total solar eclipse crossing North America takes place on April 8, 2024. A few towns in Southern Illinois were within the path of totality in 2017 and will be again this year.
Crowds packed into the small town of Carbondale, located in southern Illinois, on Aug. 21, 2017, to see the Great American Eclipse. Now, the town is making final preparations for another total solar eclipse just seven years later, on Monday, April 8. “We’re normally closed on Mondays, but due to the eclipse, we decided to open up,” Marilynn Martin, an owner of a restaurant in Carbondale, told AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor. “It puts Carbondale on the map.”
The area where the paths of the 2017 and 2024 eclipses intersect has been nicknamed “the cross.” AccuWeather Meteorologist and Storm Chaser Tony Laubach plans on being in this area for the upcoming eclipse as he was in the same area in 2017 when he witnessed the Great American Eclipse.
The moon partially blocks out the sun as a solar eclipse is seen through the clouds over the Gateway Arch Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in St. Louis. The Gateway Arch was just a few miles outside of the path of totality. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
The sun, moon and Earth will perfectly align on April 8 to create a spectacle unlike any other in nature: a total solar eclipse. However, you need to be in the right place at the right time for a chance to see it, or you risk missing the astronomical event of the decade.
To see the eclipse, you need to be in a narrow area known as the path of totality, which will cover part of Mexico, a swath of the United States from Texas to Maine as well as parts of Atlantic Canada. Anyone who is outside of this path will only see a partial solar eclipse, weather permitting. Because of the precise nature of the event, spectators should triple-check to make sure their viewing site is located inside the path of totality. Even being outside the path by a few miles can be the difference between a partial solar eclipse and a jaw-dropping total solar eclipse.
A map showing the path of totality where a total solar eclipse will be visible on April 8, 2024. (NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)
NASA created a high-resolution map of the event to help people determine where to travel to see the event on April 8. After 2024, the next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. will not be until 2044.
Around the Globe
Hurricane Tracker
Severe Weather
Radar & Maps
News
Video
Winter Center
Top StoriesMore Stories