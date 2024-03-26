The moon partially blocks out the sun as a solar eclipse is seen through the clouds over the Gateway Arch Monday, Aug. 21, 2017, in St. Louis. The Gateway Arch was just a few miles outside of the path of totality. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The sun, moon and Earth will perfectly align on April 8 to create a spectacle unlike any other in nature: a total solar eclipse. However, you need to be in the right place at the right time for a chance to see it, or you risk missing the astronomical event of the decade.

To see the eclipse, you need to be in a narrow area known as the path of totality, which will cover part of Mexico, a swath of the United States from Texas to Maine as well as parts of Atlantic Canada. Anyone who is outside of this path will only see a partial solar eclipse, weather permitting. Because of the precise nature of the event, spectators should triple-check to make sure their viewing site is located inside the path of totality. Even being outside the path by a few miles can be the difference between a partial solar eclipse and a jaw-dropping total solar eclipse.

A map showing the path of totality where a total solar eclipse will be visible on April 8, 2024. (NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio)

NASA created a high-resolution map of the event to help people determine where to travel to see the event on April 8. After 2024, the next total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous U.S. will not be until 2044.