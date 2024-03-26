A dog is given protective glasses by its owner prior to the solar eclipse in Regent's Park in London, Friday, March 20, 2015. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Eclipse glasses are the most popular way to safely look at the sun, as they use specially designed solar filters that can be worn with ease.

“Eclipse glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses, no matter how dark, are not safe for viewing the sun,” NASA explained. The solar filters used in eclipse glasses are thousands of times darker than normal sunglasses.

As the big day draws near, experts say dangerous fakes have infiltrated the market as consumers rush to buy glasses.

The international standard for solar filters and eclipse glasses is ISO 12312-2, and solar filters with this code printed on them should be safe to use. Still, experts urge onlookers to use caution, as scammers have begun faking ISO certifications.

Real eclipse glasses should not allow the wearer to see anything on a sunny day except possibly the sun’s reflection off a shiny surface or a puddle, which should appear very faint.