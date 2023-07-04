World-famous hot dog eating contest halted due to lightning, storms

Lightning temporarily stopped an Independence Day tradition at Coney Island, New York, as a thunderstorm tracked over the crowded boardwalk early Tuesday afternoon. The highly anticipated event resumed after the weather improved.

Copied

Thunderstorm delays famous contest at Coney Island, New York

Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest in Coney Island, New York, was abruptly delayed on Tuesday as a heavy thunderstorm rumbled over the annual Independence Day event.

Just minutes before the men's contest was scheduled to start, the sky opened up and a drenching downpour soaked Coney Island while lightning bolts flashed overhead. Spectators scrambled to take cover amid the downpours.

While there were reports that the men’s competition was canceled, several of the competitors, including Chestnut himself, came out to interact with fans after the rain eased up. ESPN, which was televising the event, said the event was in a weather delay shortly after 12 p.m. EDT and later announced that it would resume at 2 p.m. EDT.

The thunderstorm that moved over Coney Island, New York, early Tuesday afternoon. (AccuWeather)

A video shared on Twitter showed fans crowded together under umbrellas as a steady rain fell over Coney Island.

It’s pretty bad out here pic.twitter.com/gSepChBmRi — Alec Velikanov (@alecvxyz) July 4, 2023

Joey Chestnut, the heavy favorite in the men's division, reigned supreme on Tuesday afternoon after downing 62 hot dogs to claim his 16th title.

The stormy weather held off long enough for Miki Sudo, 37, of Port Richey, Florida, to claim the women's title after competing in the 10-minute hot dog eating contest earlier on Tuesday. Sudo won her ninth title by scarfing down 39.5 hot dogs.

People from around the world travel to Coney Island to watch the annual event. According to ESPN, spectators come from as far as Australia, South Korea and Brazil.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.