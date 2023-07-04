A Massachusetts woman who was missing for a week was found stuck in the mud at a state park

The woman, who was found injured, may have been trapped in the mud for at least three days, police said.

Emma Tetewsky went missing on June 26 and was found at a Massachusetts state park, stuck in the mud, a week later. (Stoughton Police)

(CNN) — A woman in Massachusetts who had been missing for a week was found Monday stuck in the mud at a state park, police said.

Emma Tetewsky, 31, went missing sometime around noon on June 26 and was known to visit Pinewood Pond in Stoughton and Lake Massapoag in Sharon, Stoughton police said in a news release.

On Monday, Tetewsky was found in nearby Borderland State Park, about 30 miles south of Boston, by hikers who said they heard a woman screaming for help in a swamp-like area, police said. They couldn’t get to her on foot so they called authorities for help.

When officers arrived they heard Tetewsky, but police said they couldn’t see her.

Three officers waded 50 feet from the shore, through thick brush and swamp, to get to Tetewsky, according to police.

She may have been trapped for at least three days, police said.

“Utilizing ATV’s, Easton PD undertook rescue efforts to reach Emma and free her as she was stuck in the mud for several days,” police said. “We thank everyone involved. The public never gave up hope that she would be located safely.”

Tetewsky was conscious and alert but suffered serious but not believed to be life threatening injuries, police said. She was taken to a local hospital for observation.

