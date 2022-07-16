Thunderstorms to march across central US through Sunday

Thunderstorms may hamper outdoor plans across the Central states through Sunday, but the wet weather will be a welcome sight for farmers.

The threat of thunderstorms from the Plains to the Midwest through Sunday may put a damper on some outdoor enthusiasts' plans; however, farmers across America's corn and soybean belt can rejoice as Mother Nature continues to produce the ingredients needed for a healthy crop. The rain will come at the risk of gusty winds, frequent lightning and localized flash flooding, forecasters warn.

Conditions have been toasty across the central and northern Plains as of late, with temperatures climbing well into the 90s F across the Dakotas and Nebraska. Farther south, temperatures exceeding the century mark have been common.

Cloud cover and rain chances can limit the magnitude of the heat across the central and northern Plains on Saturday, dialing back many afternoon high temperatures into the 80s. Despite afternoon temperatures not climbing quite as high, the ingredients needed for some feisty thunderstorm activity should still be in place.

Residents across Sioux Falls, South Dakota, will need to remain weather-aware and have an alternate plan as thunderstorms move overhead into Saturday evening. While some of these storms could feature gusty winds, the pattern is not expected to be anything like the one that produced a derecho on July 5.

After targeting portions of the northern Plains during the daytime hours Saturday, the threat of thunderstorms is expected to shift south and east Saturday night. This should include areas that have been rather parched as of late, including much of northern and central Kansas and Missouri.

Overnight travelers -- especially those in high-profile vehicles -- will want to keep an eye out for thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds and ponding on the roadways along Interstates 35 in northern Missouri and Interstate 70 spanning across Missouri and Kansas.

An additional slug of moisture is expected to be injected into the thunderstorm activity overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning across the Midwest, which could begin to elevate flash flooding concerns. Areas included in this risk include Kirksville and St. Louis, Missouri, as well as much of central Illinois.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to become much more conducive for drenching thunderstorms across the Ohio Valley during the day on Sunday. While there will continue to be a localized threat for a damaging wind gust or two, this will be largely good news for the millions of acres of farmland across the region.

Some major metropolitan areas could lie within the zone of potentially heavy rain on Sunday across the Midwest. Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Columbus and even Detroit could get in on some of the action. Many major thoroughfares such as interstates 65, 69, 70, 75 and 80 could be impacted by the rainy conditions. Ponding on the shoulders of roadways can lead to brief episodes of hydroplaning, posing a risk to motorists.

While it is never ideal to have rainfall over the weekend, this may be the last chance for quite some time across portions of the Plains and Midwest, as a dome of high pressure is expected to bring along an extended stretch of dry and hot conditions to the region next week.

