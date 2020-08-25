Storms with damaging winds to target portions of northeastern US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 25, 2020 11:32 AM
The severe weather is expected to reach the I-95 corridor, which could put afternoon commuters at risk.
Severe thunderstorms will be on the prowl in portions of the northeastern United States through midweek and meteorologists say that some of the storms can unleash damaging winds.
A push of slightly cooler and less humid air will continue to set off thunderstorms in the central Appalachians, the mid-Atlantic and New England into Tuesday night. The air in place at the start of the week has been quite warm and humid, setting the stage for thunderstorms.
This image, taken on Tuesday midday, Aug. 25, 2020, shows billowing clouds, indicative of developing thunderstorms, from parts of Wisconsin to the Northeastern states ahead of a wedge of cooler and less humid air over the upper Great Lakes. (NOAA/GOES-East)
Some of the storms packed a punch on Monday with damaging winds occurring in the Wyoming Valley of Pennsylvania. Powerful wind gusts associated with thunderstorms knocked over utility poles and snapped trees in part of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Storms with damaging winds also struck portions of Virginia, New York state and New England.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The risk of storms with damaging winds and isolated flash flooding into Tuesday night will extend from Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia to Maine, Quebec and New Brunswick.
"Gusts as high as 75 mph can occur with the strongest storms," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
At that force, there can be minor property damage in addition to fallen trees and power outages.
Motorists and those spending time outdoors should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. Never drive through flooded areas and always move indoors at the first rumble of thunder.
"The bulk of the storms may reach the Interstate 95 corridor during the late afternoon and early evening hours, putting commuters at risk for lengthy travel times," AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
Some communities can be hit by more than one storm from Tuesday morning through Tuesday night.
On Wednesday the threat for heavy, gusty and severe thunderstorms will tend to focus from parts of the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes region to the central Appalachians as a wedge of cooler and less humid air centers on New England and part of the mid-Atlantic states.
There is the potential for a large complex of thunderstorms to develop later Wednesday around Michigan, southwestern Ontario or Ohio and advance southeastward during Wednesday night," said AccuWeather Forecasting Manager Dan DePodwin.
Even in lieu of a severe thunderstorm complex, people from southeastern Michigan and southwestern Ontario to Ohio, southwestern Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, western Maryland and northern Virginia should be prepared for storms to come calling during Wednesday to Wednesday night. Like the risk on Tuesday farther to the east, some communities can be hit by more than one storm.
Following the double dose of thunderstorms for some areas into Wednesday, a brief surge of hot and humid conditions is likely from Thursday to Friday, ahead of wet weather this weekend and more widespread cooler conditions by early next week.
Some of the rain this weekend may be associated with Laura, which by then will be a tropical rainstorm, especially in portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic. Meanwhile, a non-tropical system is expected to bring rain farther north.
Both systems could help to trigger another round of severe weather and perhaps localized flooding this weekend as well.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Storms with damaging winds to target portions of northeastern US
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 25, 2020 11:32 AM
The severe weather is expected to reach the I-95 corridor, which could put afternoon commuters at risk.
Severe thunderstorms will be on the prowl in portions of the northeastern United States through midweek and meteorologists say that some of the storms can unleash damaging winds.
A push of slightly cooler and less humid air will continue to set off thunderstorms in the central Appalachians, the mid-Atlantic and New England into Tuesday night. The air in place at the start of the week has been quite warm and humid, setting the stage for thunderstorms.
This image, taken on Tuesday midday, Aug. 25, 2020, shows billowing clouds, indicative of developing thunderstorms, from parts of Wisconsin to the Northeastern states ahead of a wedge of cooler and less humid air over the upper Great Lakes. (NOAA/GOES-East)
Some of the storms packed a punch on Monday with damaging winds occurring in the Wyoming Valley of Pennsylvania. Powerful wind gusts associated with thunderstorms knocked over utility poles and snapped trees in part of Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Storms with damaging winds also struck portions of Virginia, New York state and New England.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
The risk of storms with damaging winds and isolated flash flooding into Tuesday night will extend from Ohio, West Virginia and Virginia to Maine, Quebec and New Brunswick.
"Gusts as high as 75 mph can occur with the strongest storms," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
At that force, there can be minor property damage in addition to fallen trees and power outages.
Related:
Motorists and those spending time outdoors should be prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions. Never drive through flooded areas and always move indoors at the first rumble of thunder.
"The bulk of the storms may reach the Interstate 95 corridor during the late afternoon and early evening hours, putting commuters at risk for lengthy travel times," AccuWeather Meteorologist Courtney Travis said.
Some communities can be hit by more than one storm from Tuesday morning through Tuesday night.
On Wednesday the threat for heavy, gusty and severe thunderstorms will tend to focus from parts of the Ohio Valley and lower Great Lakes region to the central Appalachians as a wedge of cooler and less humid air centers on New England and part of the mid-Atlantic states.
There is the potential for a large complex of thunderstorms to develop later Wednesday around Michigan, southwestern Ontario or Ohio and advance southeastward during Wednesday night," said AccuWeather Forecasting Manager Dan DePodwin.
Even in lieu of a severe thunderstorm complex, people from southeastern Michigan and southwestern Ontario to Ohio, southwestern Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, western Maryland and northern Virginia should be prepared for storms to come calling during Wednesday to Wednesday night. Like the risk on Tuesday farther to the east, some communities can be hit by more than one storm.
Following the double dose of thunderstorms for some areas into Wednesday, a brief surge of hot and humid conditions is likely from Thursday to Friday, ahead of wet weather this weekend and more widespread cooler conditions by early next week.
Some of the rain this weekend may be associated with Laura, which by then will be a tropical rainstorm, especially in portions of the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic. Meanwhile, a non-tropical system is expected to bring rain farther north.
Both systems could help to trigger another round of severe weather and perhaps localized flooding this weekend as well.
Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier and Verizon Fios.Report a Typo