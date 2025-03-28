South Texas inundated with 19 inches of flooding rain, water rescues underway

Dozens of water rescues were reported in southern Texas as more than 19 inches of rain flooded the area.

Torrential rain fell in parts of Texas on March 27, leading to severe flooding in cities such as McAllen and Weslaco.

Heavy rain inundated southern Texas Wednesday night through Friday morning, flooding roads and homes and prompting dozens of water rescues.

By Friday morning, more than 19 inches of rain had been measured a few miles west of Harlingen, Texas.

In McAllen, Texas, a hospital's first floor was flooded, while over 50 water rescues were performed in surrounding Hidalgo County, CNN reported. Video on social media from that county showed cars and even a fire truck underwater.

In the past 48 hours through Friday morning, at least five AccuWeather AmbientWeather rain gauges in the area reported more than 18 inches of rain: Rio Hondo, Harlingen, Santa Rosa, Stuart Place and Tierra Bonita; the last one reported 19.38 inches. The Harlingen airport measured 14.11 inches, while Port Isabel recorded 13.17 inches.

Two flash flood warnings were in effect early Friday, one for eastern Cameron County and another for west-central Cameron County. Both warned of life-threatening flooding.

River flooding will continue through early next week. The Rio Grande River near San Benito is the only National Weather Service flood gauge in Cameron County that provides a river level forecast. That gauge was at 40.37 feet Friday morning and was forecast to rise to 48.6 feet Saturday and 51.4 feet by Tuesday.

Roadways were closed as thunderstorms caused flash flooding in areas of Texas on March 27.

Fortunately, the heavy rain is over, AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tom Kines says.

"There can still be a downpour this morning, but these will be few and far between. Dry weather is expected this weekend into the first half of next week, with temperatures above normal," he added.