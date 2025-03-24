EF1 Tornado hits Rolling Fork, Mississippi, 2 years after deadly EF4

Nearly two years to the day after a violent EF4 tornado devastated the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, another tornado was reported Sunday night.

Authorities confirmed that a tornado touched down near Rolling Fork, Mississippi, causing damage to homes, trees and power lines.

An EF1 tornado caused damage on the west side of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, Sunday night, according to a the National Weather Service. Several homes and a storage building on Mississippi Highway 16 was damaged. Trees and power lines were also knocked down in the area.

The small twister might have gone unreported by the media at-large except for news about the location. Two years prior -- nearly to the day -- the town of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, was devastated by a violent EF4 tornado which killed 17 people under cover of darkness.

Time-lapse video from March 23 shows a tornado pushing through Rolling Fork, Mississippi.

The March 24, 2023, EF4 Rolling Fork tornado

Two years ago, survivors were left reeling the next day after the tornado had slammed into the town of just under 1,800 residents.

Rolling Fork resident Barbara Christopher and her family invested in a storm shelter in the 1980s after a storm damaged the roof of their home. Four decades later, the Rolling Fork tornado destroyed the home, with Barbara and her husband Charles losing nearly everything.

“You always see stuff like this on TV, ‘Oh that’s just terrible,’ it is,” Christopher told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell. “It is terrible."

Christopher told Wadell after the tornado strike that others should take heed of severe warnings.

“I would say in a heartbeat, take it seriously … God was with us; He was watching over us,” Christopher said. Christopher and her husband were not injured in the storm, even with debris flying inside their cellar.

Deadly Tornadoes ravage Mississippi including Rolling Fork

Rolling Fork resident Kelly Perry was emotional while recounting the events that Friday night after he and his wife survived in a tiny corner closet of the house that collapsed on them.

“If we wouldn’t have been in the closet, we wouldn’t be here right now,” Perry said.

In addition to the Rolling Fork EF4, 19 tornadoes were confirmed to have touched down across the South that night, including two EF3 twisters.