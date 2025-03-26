At least 100 million at risk for severe weather from Saturday to Monday

Severe thunderstorms will jolt dozens of states from late this week through early next week, including the risk of destructive winds and tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorms slammed part of Texas with intense hail and vivid lightning on the evening of March 25.

As a complex storm setup unfolds, AccuWeather meteorologists warn that daily rounds of severe weather, including the risk of tornadoes, will first develop over the Mississippi Valley this weekend then shift toward the Atlantic coast by early next week.

While the situation is not quite as volatile as some prior severe weather outbreaks this month, where there have been more than 1,900 preliminary incidents of severe weather, including more than 220 tornadoes, the daily events can escalate to put a number of lives in danger and pose a significant risk to property.

Ahead of the main areas of severe weather this weekend, a couple of pockets of heavy thunderstorms on Thursday can become severe at the local level.

One area of locally severe thunderstorms is forecast to extend from northeastern Kansas and southeastern Nebraska to southwestern Indiana and northwestern Kentucky. The main threat in this zone will be from strong wind gusts and hail to flash flooding downpours.

Farther south, a similar outlook for thunderstorms is forecast for southern and central Texas.

Once again, on Friday, a couple of pockets of severe weather can occur over the central Plains and from northeastern Texas to parts of Louisiana. At the very least, there will be drenching downpours and locally heavy, gusty thunderstorms.

Storms to become more widespread

Saturday is forecast to be the first of the major days of severe weather in the unfolding pattern.

The severe weather on Saturday will tend to be split into two main areas. One zone will focus on portions of Mississippi, Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas and southwestern Tennessee. The cities major cities of Memphis, Tennessee; Jackson, Mississippi; and Monroe, Louisiana, are forecast to be in this zone.

Another zone will is forecast farther west on Saturday and extends from eastern Oklahoma, eastern Kansas and southeastern Nebraska to western Missouri, northwestern Arkansas and southwestern Iowa. The threat includes the major cities of Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri, as well as Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The main threats on Saturday will be from hail and high winds, but some tornadoes may be produced in the strongest storms.

On Sunday, the risk of severe weather is likely to broaden and escalate over the Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi Valleys.

The threat from storms packing high winds, hail, flash flooding and a few tornadoes will extend from the Michigan border of Indiana and Ohio southward to the Intestate 10 corridor of the central Gulf coast from northeast Texas to Louisiana and the panhandles of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Numerous severe thunderstorms are forecast from the lower part of the Ohio Valley to the mid-MIssissippi Valley, near the Ohio and Mississippi River confluence.

On Monday, the risk of severe weather will shift eastward into a heavily populated zone along the Eastern Seaboard from Pennsylvania and New Jersey to northern Florida.

While the risk of tornadoes is low for Monday at this time, a few severe thunderstorms could still produce a brief tornado. The main threat of severe weather on Monday will be high winds, hail and flash flooding.

Some of the major cities at risk for severe weather on Monday are Atlanta, Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia--all of which are major airport hubs as well as large population centers.

