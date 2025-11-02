FDA recalls moringa leaf powder amid Salmonella outbreak

A total of 11 Salmonella cases have been in seven states, including Virginia, and three required hospitalization.

Copied

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday warned against using Member's Mark Super Greens dietary supplement due to a Salmonella outbreak tied to moringa leaf powder. (Photo Credit: Food and Drug Administration)

Oct. 31 (UPI) -- A Salmonella outbreak in seven states has the Food and Drug Administration warning people not to ingest recalled products that contain moringa leaf powder.

As the FDA investigates the food poisoning outbreak, it has ordered the recall of all Member's Mark Super Greens dietary supplement powder, no matter when it was produced, packaged or sold, the agency announced in a Friday update.

The items are sold at Sam's Club outlets throughout the nation and online.

The recall is due to a single lot of organic moringa leaf powder supplied by Valley Farm Direct of Johdpur, India, that has triggered multiple Salmonella outbreaks, according to the FDA.

The federal agency is investigating to identify the point of contamination and if any other products might be affected.

The Centers for Disease Control said nine of 10 people who have been interviewed consumed powdered dietary supplements, including six people who ingested Member's Mark Super Greens Powder.

Three others said they consumed other products that contain moringa leaf powder.

A sample obtained from the home of one person who became sick in Virginia tested positive for the same Salmonella strain that caused the outbreak.

A total of 11 Salmonella cases have been in seven states, including Virginia, and three required hospitalization.

Other cases were reported in Florida, Kansas, Michigan, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The last illness onset was reported on Sept. 4.

Salmonella bacteria typically cause food poisoning within 12to 72 hours of ingestion and can be deadly, although deaths are rare.