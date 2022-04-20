Skies turn red as Tunnel Fire doubles in size, forcing thousands to evacuate
More than 2,000 people in Arizona were evacuated as a wildfire, with no containment, doubled in size. One resident faced a “wall of fire” as the blaze encroached on her backyard forcing her and her husband to flee.
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Apr. 20, 2022 2:04 PM EDT
Updated Apr. 20, 2022 3:34 PM EDT
From the Tally Ho Trail Fire in Colorado to the massive Tunnel Fire in Arizona, wildfires spread very rapidly throughout the southwestern U.S. on April 19, prompting evacuations.
As favorable conditions for wildfires flourished across much of the Southwest, one Arizona wildfire completely doubled in size in less than 24 hours, ripping through at least two dozen structures and sending residents scrambling.
The Tunnel Fire, which is burning across an area about 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff, exploded in size since it was first reported late Sunday afternoon. On Tuesday afternoon, the fire was measured at more than 6,000 acres, but with no containment, the blaze grew to 16,625 acres by Wednesday morning -- more than doubling in size. According to KNAU Public Radio, there was no containment report as of Wednesday.
Officials declared an emergency Tuesday afternoon for the rapidly growing wildfire and told media that about two dozen structures had been burned and roughly 250 more buildings remained threatened by the fire.
According to Trey Williams, a spokesperson for Coconino County, 766 homes have been evacuated -- meaning more than 2,000 people have fled the blaze -- as of Wednesday morning.
A 10-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 89, which connects Flagstaff and far northern Arizona and communities on the Navajo Nations, was closed Tuesday afternoon because of the blaze.
As the fire moves northeastward, away from the highly-populated Flagstaff area, officials were hopeful that structural damage would be limited.
"It's good in that it's not headed towards a very populated area, and it's headed towards less fuel," Coconino National Forest spokesperson Brady Smith told The Associated Press. "But depending on the intensity of the fire, [the] fire can still move across cinders."
People took to social media to post photos and videos of the towering smoke and uncontrollable flames. Carolyn Potter shared pictures of the fire illuminating the night sky. Kristen Byrd shared a video on Twitter Potter had taken earlier on Tuesday of the smoke blowing in the strong winds writing "prayers for those working to put this out."
The fire and smoke emanating from it could be seen in a satellite loop on Tuesday.
Kathy Vollmer, a resident of Coconino County, told the AP that this scene was different from a wildfire last year that burned in the same area because she and her husband faced a "wall of fire" as it encroached on their backyard. Vollmer and her husband grabbed their three dogs but left a couple of cats behind as they evacuated.
"We just hope they are going to be OK," Vollmer said.
Ali Taranto, who owns a property in Flagstaff, told the AP she went to check on her Flagstaff property Tuesday, but by the time she left, the highway in the area was closed, which resulted in her driving an extra two hours back to her home in Winslow.
"To see flames several yards away from your property line and to hear the propane tanks bursting in the background, it was very surreal," Taranto said. "Ash falling down. It was crazy."
Due to wind thresholds for aircraft during firefighting operations, air resources were halted, according to a press release from the Coconino National Forest Service.
The cause of the Tunnel Fire is still unknown.
Authorities said they wouldn't be able to determine whether anyone was injured in the Tunnel Fire until the flames subside.
View of the Tunnel Fire from Rory Linkletter's backyard on Tuesday. (Twitter/@ThePapaLinks)
Nearly 64 miles southwest of Flagstaff in Prescott, firefighters battled the Crooks Fire, which broke out on Monday morning. The fire had grown to more than 1,600 acres by Wednesday morning, and no containment was reported.
Cory Carlson, the incident commander with the Prescott National Forest, told the AP on Tuesday that the biggest challenge in battling the fire has been the high winds in the region, which are carrying the embers into the air. Another challenge has been multiple fires across the state resulting in fewer resources.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said the dry and windy conditions will continue through the rest of the week, but cooler weather is expected on Friday.
"Friday looks to be windy and cooler with the possibility for a couple of showers," Walker said.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.