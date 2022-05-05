Severe weather to threaten over 30 million Thursday, Friday
Additional rounds of damaging storms and tornadoes are in the offing for the southern U.S. through the end of the week in what has been a tumultuous start to May.
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published May 5, 2022 7:40 AM EDT
|
Updated May 5, 2022 9:57 AM EDT
Severe storms barreling through the southern Plains on May 4 led to multiple tornadoes, causing damage in Texas and Oklahoma.
It has been a volatile weather week in the central United States with some locations, such as Seminole, Oklahoma, being hit with three tornadoes, with two of those Wednesday alone. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the southern Plains will catch a break at the end of the week, but areas farther east will be at risk for damaging weather Thursday and Friday.
"Explosive severe weather is set to continue as hail, tornadoes, flash flooding and damaging wind gusts will threaten communities across the South Central and Southeast," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm.
Although the overall magnitude of the thunderstorms Thursday may not be quite as intense as what occurred in Oklahoma and parts of Texas Wednesday, the area at risk is expected to be larger. On Thursday, the risk will extend from southeastern Missouri and southern Illinois all the way to eastern Texas and the northwestern half of Louisiana. The greatest risk is likely to be in a zone from central Arkansas to southeastern Oklahoma, northeastern Texas and far northwestern Louisiana.
"Cities such as Shreveport, Louisiana, and Little Rock, Arkansas, can be affected by an intense line of thunderstorms along a cold front," explained Storm.
Some of the thunderstorms may actually be the continuation of thunderstorms that delivered flash flooding to Oklahoma Wednesday evening.
A new line of thunderstorms will develop around midday and eventually expand from central Texas to western Kentucky and Tennessee. It is this line of storms that will pose the greatest risk for severe weather.
Like what occurred Wednesday evening in Oklahoma, storms that move over the same areas repeatedly will raise the risk of flooding. This can occur even in locations that do not get hail, tornadoes or damaging wind gusts.
"The risk for flash flooding will continue on Thursday in places like Dallas and Kansas City with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches, reducing visibility and creating dangerous roadway conditions," cautioned Storm.
Forecasters say motorists should never drive through flooded roadways as it is often very difficult to tell just how deep the water is. In addition, the road underneath the water may not even exist anymore if it has been washed away by floodwaters.
Thunderstorms should weaken Thursday night, but that will not be the end of the story. While all of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas will finally have a dry day Friday, the severe weather will continue to march eastward.
"Friday into Friday evening could also feature severe weather from the Gulf Coast to southern West Virginia as the cold front continues eastward, bringing flooding downpours, hail and damaging wind gusts with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph," said Storm.
A few tornadoes can be scattered about the severe weather threat zone with perhaps the greatest risk of a tornado in southern Virginia and northern North Carolina.
The overall intensity of the storms is expected to be lower than Thursday and certainly less than Wednesday, but it only takes one storm to threaten lives and property. Even thunderstorms that do not turn severe always carry the risk of dangerous lightning.
A quieter day is finally expected to begin the weekend. However, parts of South Dakota and Nebraska may have locally strong storms Saturday.
