Severe weather to rip across South, East Coast as powerful storm unfolds
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Nov. 27, 2020 8:46 AM
The storms could turn severe in spots and threaten hazardous conditions as they unleash hail and potent winds.
Following a Thanksgiving in which much of the country enjoyed tranquil weather, things will change in a dramatic way in subsequent days.
The first sign of an evolving storm will show itself as early as Friday. The primary threat will be tied to heavy rain and thunderstorms potentially causing flooding along the western Gulf coast, with locations such as Lake Charles, Louisiana and Houston that will face the risk of flooding rainfall into Saturday.
"While low-lying and poor-drainage areas will be most at risk for flash flooding complications, anyone traveling amidst these storms should be on alert for ponding or flooding on roadways," cautioned AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
By Saturday night, as an organized area of low pressure forms over the Gulf of Mexico and moves northeastward, the adverse weather will follow suit. Warm and moist air flowing northward from the Gulf will help to fuel thunderstorms. Only areas along the far southern Louisiana coast will have a threat for severe thunderstorms very late Saturday night.
From there, the severe threat will expand.
"A deep push of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will combine with a strengthening area of low pressure to set off a multi-day severe threat across the southern United States," stated Gilbert.
On Sunday, as the storm system continues to move northeastward, the warm and moist air will be drawn farther northward. In addition, the storm will be strengthening, which will further aid to the potential for strong-to-severe thunderstorms. New Orleans; Biloxi, Mississippi; and Montgomery, Alabama will be just a few cities at risk for severe thunderstorms on Sunday.
"Any travelers on interstates 10, 65 and 85 will need to monitor for rapidly changing conditions on Sunday," said Gilbert.
The threat will shift eastward Sunday night where residents in Albany, Georgia; Tallahassee, Florida; and Aiken, South Carolina will all need to keep an eye to the sky.
Thunderstorms during the night are sometimes the most dangerous, as people are sleeping and, therefore, do not receive severe weather warnings. Before going to sleep on Sunday night, anyone in southern Georgia, the Florida Panhandle and west-central South Carolina will want to be sure they have a way to get warnings in the middle of the night.
The system will turn northward to begin the new workweek, likely tracking just to the west of the Appalachians. East of the path of the storm, a large area along the East coast will have a risk of severe thunderstorms. Charleston and Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Wilmington and Raleigh, North Carolina; Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia; and Washington, D.C. will all have a chance of severe weather on Monday.
Throughout the severe weather event, all hazards will be possible.
"The strongest thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday can unleash torrential downpours, damaging wind gusts and even an isolated tornado or two," said Gilbert.
By Tuesday, any thunderstorms should move out into the Atlantic Ocean.
