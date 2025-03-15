Severe weather disaster: 33 dead after destructive tornadoes, wildfires, and dust storms, sweep across US

At least 33 people are dead after days of severe storms, including many violent tornadoes, sweep through the central and southern United States.

This drone video, captured by storm chaser Brandon Clement, shows homes ripped apart by a tornado in Tylertown, Mississippi.

The widespread storm system has claimed at least 33 lives across six states as of early Sunday morning, with additional fatalities emerging in Mississippi.

Storm-related deaths confirmed in each state:

Missouri: 12

Kansas: 8

Arkansas: 3

Mississippi: 6

Texas: 3

Oklahoma: 1

At least six new deaths and 29 injuries are being reported in Mississippi as a new round of severe weather ripped through the United States Saturday night into Sunday.

According to the Tylertown Police Department in Mississippi, a tornado tore through, causing extensive damage and killing three people, WDSU reported. Two people were killed in the same home in Jefferson Davis County and another death was reported in Covington County Gov. Tate Reeves said.

“Please pray for those who lost their life, those who are missing and those leading the search efforts, those who are healing, and their families,” Missouri Gov. Tate Reeves

Three additional people are currently missing, according to the governor. Two from Covington County and one from Walthall County. The governor declared a state of emergency Saturday evening.

These latest deaths bring the total number of people killed in the severe weather outbreak stretching from Friday into Saturday to 33.

At least 15 people in Missouri and Arkansas were killed and many more injured after severe storms, including multiple tornadoes, swept through the central United States late Friday night into Saturday and at least 3 people were killed Friday afternoon after extreme winds, monster dust storms and wildfires ripped across Texas and Oklahoma.

The deadly storms ripped apart houses, businesses and entire neighborhoods are unrecognizable. Parts of Missouri and Mississippi experienced some of the worst of the extreme weather.

A man carries his dog to safety in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

New wave of tornadoes tears across South on Saturday

Sunday is the third day in a row that severe thunderstorms packing destructive winds, large hail, tornadoes and flooding downpours as severe weather targets over 20 states and 150 million people.

As severe weather continues to track eastward, so too does the significant tornado threat that looms over the region including states such as Louisiana, Florida, Alabama and Mississippi.

Tornadoes and damaging thunderstorms pummeled the Tennessee Valley and Gulf Coast states on Saturday afternoon as the severe weather threat shifted eastward, damaging homes and snapping trees.

A pair of tornado-warned storms moved in tandem across southern Mississippi during the afternoon, with a "confirmed, large and extremely dangerous tornado" barreling into Taylorsville shortly after 2 p.m. CDT. Less than an hour later, residents in the town rushed to shelter again as the second storm tracked over the same area.

After suffering heavy damage, Taylorsville will be under a curfew that began at 8 p.m. Saturday and will run through 8 a.m. Sunday, Taylorsville Police Department Chief Gabe Horn said.

To add to the chaos, a magnitude 3.0 earthquake rattled central Mississippi at the same time the first tornado plowed into Taylorsville.

'I actually could hear the audible roar as it passed by'

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reported live from eastern Mississippi after a rain-wrapped caused damage near the town of Pachuta. Jayjack explained how he saw the twister pass right in front of him.

"I got in position for that storm...Right before it got to me that debris ball appeared again. But the storm was really wrapped in rain and I got as close as I could safely get to the storm," Jayjack told AccuWeather on-air meteorologist Geoff Cornish. "I actually could hear the audible roar as it passed by, saw some tree limbs down. I made my out of where those limbs were down and eventually I saw a vehicle had actually hydroplaned down the road."

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reported live from eastern Mississippi after a rain-wrapped tornado led to hydroplaning cars.

Jayjack said conditions in parts of the state are very dangerous. "Not just because of the tornadoes, but heavy rain, we have flash flood warnings here...You're driving around you hit those big puddles of water you can hydroplane and end up in a ditch."

Storm chaser Tony Laubach reported live on AccuWeather on the evening of March 15, explaining some of the difficulties with tracking tornadoes in places like Mississippi and Alabama.

More than 500 reports of severe weather, including strong winds, hail and tornadoes, have been tallied across the Plains, Gulf Coast and Midwest since the first storms erupted on Friday.

Death toll rises from storms, tornadoes on Friday night

Twelve of the 15 deaths from Friday's severe weather outbreak happened in Missouri with six reported at several campgrounds in Wayne County, according to CNN.

Another fatality was confirmed by Missouri State Highway Patrol in Jefferson County and the deaths of three people were also reported in the Bakersfield area of Ozark County.

Trish Ramirez helps search through the area where a home once stood in Harmony Hills trailer park on March 15, 2025 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. (Photo credit: Brad Vest/Getty Images)

A view of the damage in Harmony Hills trailer park on March 15, 2025 in Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Many homes throughout Harmony Hills were damaged by the severe weather on Friday night. (Photo by Brad Vest/Getty Images)

A home is destroyed after a severe storm, Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

A man died in Butler County when a tornado struck a mobile home park near Poplar Bluff, located about 100 miles east of Bakersfield, WSILTV reported. Coroner Jim Akers described the “unrecognizable home” as “just a debris field.”

“The floor was upside down. We were walking on walls," he said according to the AP.



Authorities there also reported that buildings in the city were significantly damaged, including a supermarket and a kindergarten facility.

Dakota Henderson told CNN that said he and others rescuing trapped neighbors found five bodies scattered in the debris Friday night outside what was left of his aunt’s house in Wayne County, Missouri.

“It was a very rough deal last night,” Henderson said “It’s really disturbing for what happened to the people, the casualties last night.”

A vehicle sits in front of a damaged home and debris from a severe storm Saturday, March 15, 2025, in Wayne County, Mo. (Photo credit: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

On Saturday, officials from St. Louis County confirmed the sudden death of a woman found dead in her yard overnight to be a storm-related death due “possible electrocution.”

“We are deeply saddened to confirm this death due to Friday’s severe weather,” said County Executive Sam Page via a news release. “This heartbreaking tragedy underscores that downed power lines are extremely dangerous, and they are not always visible.”

Tornado damage in Tylertown, MS on March 15, 2025. (WxChasing/Brandon Clement)

Three people were also killed Friday in Independence County, Arkansas, and dozens more were injured due to severe weather in the northern part of the state. Crashes were reported near Rolla, Missouri.

"For your safety, please avoid the area and allow first responders to do their job. I-44 and MO 72 are impacted, with debris causing closures. Power lines are down—DO NOT drive over them," Corporal Raclicia Tyler with Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a release.

"In the aftermath of the storms across Missouri, we’re on duty all night," Missouri Highway Patrol posted on Facebook. "Rescue Efforts – We’re currently trying to locate and assist those in need. Call 911 or *55 for help. Keep Safe – Avoid downed power lines, pay attention to road closures and check on your neighbors. Theft Prevention – Unfortunately, storms can attract looters. We are in affected areas to prevent theft and protect property. Report any suspicious activity immediately."

Authorities in the hard-hit town of Elliott, Mississippi, spent the night searching for survivors after massive nocturnal tornadoes tore through the state, leaving an unfathomable amount of destruction behind.

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

"It lasted about 10 minutes. We heard it coming. Sounded like a freight train," an Elliott resident said. "All of the sudden we heard something. That tree. Boom!"

Rescuers with flashlights were going from the rubble of one house to the next, rescuing people trapped in heavy debris.

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

Destruction in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

People console each other in the wake of a tornado that struck Elliott, Mississippi early Saturday morning on March 15, 2025. (Image credit: Brandon Clement/Wx Chasing)

Multiple tornadoes also struck northeastern Arkansas between 9:00 p.m. and midnight, with at least 10 radar-detected tornadoes touching down in counties across the state.

Nocturnal tornadoes are particularly dangerous as people can't see them coming and don't know to take shelter.

Residents in Arkansas and Mississippi describe what the scene was like after tornadoes tore through the region on March 14 and 15.

'It looks like a bomb went off; it actually does'

Catastrophic storm damage has also been left behind in Cushman and Cave City in Arkansas. Located about 130 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee, the towns are so damaged some neighborhoods are unrecognizable. On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Little Rock, Arkansas, said that they had found damage "at the top of the EF3" range of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

"There's all kinds of devastation. The power lines are down. There's trees down, it's just, it's horrible," Cave City resident David Kunkel told Storm Chaser Brandon Clement.

In some cases, the destruction is so bad it's difficult to tell what building you're looking at in video footage.

"Everything is just total destruction. There's several homes just completely leveled. Our auto parts store is completely leveled...it looks like a bomb went off; it actually does," one Cave City resident said early Saturday morning. "All the houses have the roofs ripped off them, a lot of houses have caved in."

Suspected tornado leaves behind devastation in Cave City, Arkansas

Power outages have improved in Missouri with 65,000 customers without power in the state, according to Poweroutage.Us.

Further south around 55,000 customers are without power in Tennessee with Mississippi reporting 10,000 customers without power and 32,000 in Alabama. As the storm moves east, Georgia is reporting 80,000 outages.

Storm survey teams will continue to assess damage, debris and radar data to determine the exact number, paths and strength of tornadoes. It will take several days for the damage surveys to be conducted.

The widespread severe weather outbreak will impact more than two dozen states as it progresses eastward from Saturday to Sunday. AccuWeather meteorologists anticipate hundreds of additional severe weather reports involving downed trees and power lines, along with the potential for multiple powerful tornadoes. Some of these tornadoes could be long-lived, posing an even greater danger.

There will also be the risk of more power outages and major travel disruptions. Property owners and road crews should be prepared for downed trees and flash flooding. The severe weather threat, including multiple strong tornadoes, will extend well beyond the daylight hours, tremendously adding to the danger.