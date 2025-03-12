Thundery downpours to spark flash flooding risk in Kentucky, Tennessee and Carolinas

Drenching downpours amidst a severe weather outbreak can trigger renewed flooding in some locations of the Southeast and initiate flash flooding in others this weekend.

Drone footage captured the widespread flooding that caused many fatalities in southwestern Kentucky on Feb. 16.

The same storm system AccuWeather meteorologists expect to unleash a significant outbreak of severe weather, including tornadoes, this weekend will also bring the risk of flash flooding to some places that were deluged by torrential rain a month earlier. The flash flooding risk will extend into other locations in the southern and eastern United States as well.

"Repeating thunderstorms will raise the concern for flash flooding Saturday and Saturday night in the Tennessee Valley and the southern Appalachians," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Courtney Travis said, "Storms may be drenching enough to drop several inches of rain in just 12-24 hours."

Nearly a month ago, a similar setup dropped 2-8 inches of rain centered on Kentucky in several hours. The runoff triggered flash flooding on streams and significant rises on rivers, leaving low-lying areas under water for days.

This upcoming event seems a bit less extreme by comparison and may be centered a bit farther to the south. The rain will trigger some rises on rivers as well. Still, enough rain will fall to cause at least dangerous flash flooding in urban areas and along some small streams, and the situation will have to be watched closely for escalation.

Another zone farther to the east could face flooding problems starting later in the weekend.

"Depending on how long a cold front lingers along the Eastern Seaboard, especially the Carolinas and Georgia should also be on alert for flash flooding issues from Sunday into Monday," Travis said.

The front will unload a zone of drenching downpours and locally severe thunderstorms from the mid-Atlantic to the northeast Gulf coast. At the very least, the activity will lead to some urban flooding issues and travel disruptions across the Interstate 81 and 95 corridors and will affect the major metro areas from Charlotte to Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and New York City.

Where a lack of rain has led to drought and a surge in wildfires of late, the downpours will help ease the situation.

