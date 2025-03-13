‘Extreme risk’ severe weather, tornado outbreak targets over 20 states through Sunday

Tornado watches have been issued as a multi-day severe weather outbreak unleashes intense winds, powerful thunderstorms and tornadoes across part of the central and eastern United States.

Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reports from Omaha, Nebraska, where the region could see supercell storm systems capable of producing tornadoes. He’s also monitoring a significant damaging wind threat.

The same storm, capable of producing blizzard conditions for the northern Plains and flash flooding from the Tennessee Valley to the Eastern Seaboard, will bring a major multiple-day outbreak of severe weather that includes multiple strong tornadoes from Gulf Coast to the Great Lakes and Atlantic coast.

AccuWeather has issued an "extreme risk" for Saturday, the worst category on its severe weather scale. It is the first time AccuWeather has issued an extreme risk since May 26, 2024.

The severe thunderstorm threat alone will stretch across over 500,000 square miles and include over 20 states as it progresses eastward from Saturday to Sunday. There will be the risk of power outages and major travel disruptions, and property owners and road crews should be prepared for downed trees and flash flooding.

The severe weather threat, including multiple strong tornadoes, will extend well beyond the daylight hours, tremendously adding to the danger.

The first storms in the severe weather outbreak erupted on Friday afternoon and Friday night across the Mississippi Valley states which brought numerous reports of damaging winds gusts and hail. There were also multiple tornado reports across Missouri, Illinois, Arkansas and Mississippi.

Saturday, Saturday night

AccuWeather meteorologists believe that severe weather—and especially the tornado threat—will reach its peak during the multiple-day outbreak from Saturday afternoon to Saturday night. In some areas, such as portions of the Tennessee, Cumberland and Ohio River valleys, the heightened severe weather threat will be accompanied by an elevated risk of flash flooding.

As the severe storms from Friday night continue to press eastward on Saturday, any lull may be short-lived and limited to parts of the morning and midday hours. The risk of severe thunderstorms will extend from southern Ontario to the central Gulf coast.

Just as with Friday, there will be the potential for a tornado to occur just about anywhere in this zone. However, AccuWeather believes the greatest risk for tornadoes will focus from just south of Interstate 40 in Tennessee to near Interstate 10 in southeastern Louisiana and the panhandles of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida.

Multiple tornadoes are likely on Saturday in this area, some of which may be strong and on the ground for more than just a couple of minutes. Like Friday, the threat will carry on well after dark, and some of the tornadoes may be concealed by heavy rain and low clouds, which will add to the danger.

AccuWeather meteorologists strongly urge residents and visitors in the severe weather threat zones from to monitor weather bulletins closely and have an audible means to get bulletins when traveling or going to sleep at night. Remember to have cell phones fully charged as the power may get cut by the storms.

Sunday

While the intensity of the severe weather and tornado risk may be past its peak by Sunday, there will still be a risk of severe weather that extends from northern Florida to New York state.

Strong wind gusts and torrential downpours will be the greatest threats from the storms on Sunday as they progress from the I-81 and I-85 corridors to I-95.

The combination of both can lead to dangerous conditions on the highways and trigger ground stops and flight cancellations at the major airport hubs from Charlotte to Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City.

Even though widespread severe weather may not occur in northern New York and New England later Sunday to Sunday night, there is likely to be heavy rain and gusty winds that can lead to travel delays, flash flooding, power outages and some tree damage.

The severe weather threat will come to an end as a strong cold front associated with the storm pushes off the Atlantic coast later Sunday night to early Monday. Some heavy, gusty thunderstorms may still occur on the tail end of the front in South Florida and the Keys on Monday.

