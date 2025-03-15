"Looks like a bomb went off": At least 3 dead after tornado outbreak tears through several states

At least three people in Missouri are dead after severe storms, including many dangerous tornadoes, swept through the central United States late Friday night into Saturday leaving behind catastrophic damage.

Tad Peters was with his dad at a gas station when he recorded the moments a powerful storm swept through Rolla, Missouri, on March 14.

The deadly storms ripped apart houses and businesses, downed trees and trapped residents in debris, according to emergency reports. Parts of Missouri, Iowa and Illinois experienced some of the worst of the extreme weather.

Tornado leads to fatalities in the Bakersfield area. Troop G has been severely impacted by tornadoes, thunderstorms and large hail. The Bakersfield area in Ozark County reports multiple injuries and two confirmed fatalities: an adult male and an adult female. pic.twitter.com/W9Pvdktbc6 — MSHP Troop G (@MSHPTrooperG) March 15, 2025

Early Saturday morning, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the deaths of a man and woman in the Bakersfield area of Ozark County.

Authorities in Missouri spent the night searching for survivors after massive nocturnal tornadoes tore through the state, leaving an unfathomable amount of destruction behind.

"In the aftermath of the storms across Missouri, we’re on duty all night," Missouri Highway Patrol posted on Facebook. "Rescue Efforts – We’re currently trying to locate and assist those in need. Call 911 or *55 for help. Keep Safe – Avoid downed power lines, pay attention to road closures and check on your neighbors. Theft Prevention – Unfortunately, storms can attract looters. We are in affected areas to prevent theft and protect property. Report any suspicious activity immediately."

Butler County Emergency Management Agency confirmed that another person died in a mobile home park area just west of Poplar Bluff, following a tornado that struck the region, WSILTV reported. Authorities also reported that buildings in the city are significantly damaged, including a supermarket and a kindergarten facility.

In Elliott, Missouri - about 30 miles southwest of Springfield - rescuers with flashlights were going from the rubble of one house to the next, rescuing people trapped in heavy debris.

"It lasted about 10 minutes. We heard it coming. Sounded like a freight train, an Elliott resident said. "All of the sudden we heard something. That tree. Boom!"

Crashes were also reported near Rolla, Missouri. "For your safety, please avoid the area and allow first responders to do their job. I-44 and MO 72 are impacted, with debris causing closures. Power lines are down—DO NOT drive over them," Corporal Raclicia Tyler with Missouri State Highway Patrol said in a release.

Multiple tornadoes also struck northeastern Arkansas between 9:00 p.m. and midnight, according to reports from the National Weather Service. Radar detected at least 10 tornadoes touching down in counties across the state. Nocturnal tornadoes are particularly dangerous as people can't see them coming and don't know to take shelter.

Catastrophic storm damage has also been left behind in the towns of Cushman and Cave City in Arkansas. Located about 130 miles northwest of Memphis, Tennessee, the towns are so damaged some neighborhoods are unrecognizable.

"There's all kinds of devastation. The power lines are down. There's trees down, it's just, it's horrible," Cave City resident David Kunkel told Storm Chaser Brandon Clement.

In some cases the destruction is so bad it's difficult to tell what building you're looking at in video footage.

Suspected tornado leaves behind devastation in Cave City, Arkansas

"Everything is just total destruction. There's several homes just completely leveled. Our auto parts store is completely leveled...It looks like a bomb went off; it actually does," one Cave City resident said. "All the houses have the roofs ripped off them, a lot of houses have caved in."

Power outages are widespread, with 152,000 customers without power in Missouri, mostly in the southeast corner of the state, according to Poweroutage.Us. Around 63,000 are without power in Illinois and 53,000 in Indiana.

Texas is reporting 30,000 and 20,000 in Oklahoma and 22,000 in Oklahoma due to extreme winds and wildfires burning across the state.

Storm survey teams will continue to assess debris patterns and radar data to determine the exact number and strength of tornadoes. An official report from the NWS is expected within the next few days.

This is a developing story and will be updated.