At least 3 dead after extreme winds, monster dust storms and wildfires tear across Texas and Oklahoma

At least 3 deaths and several Injuries have been reported as powerful winds tore through the Southern Plains on Friday, sparking wildfires, dust storms and power outages. Some gusts have approached 100 mph.

A severe dust storm with wind gusts approaching 100 mph caused a massive pileup on I-27 near Canyon, Texas, on March 14. Several people were hurt, but the extent of injuries is unknown.

Powerful winds tore through New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas on Friday, with gusts approaching 100 mph in some places. Multiple fires broke out amid the dry and blustery weather, with winds causing small blazes to grow and spread rapidly.

Multiple pileups have been reported across the region amid the wind and dust, including one on Interstate 27 south of Canyon, Texas, which involved dozens of vehicles.

Three people were killed in car crashes during a dust storm in Amarillo County, according to Sgt. Cindy Barkley of the state’s department of public safety. One pileup involved an estimated 38 cars. A dramatic video from Amarillo showed heavy wind flipping several 18-wheelers like they weighed nothing. "There goes another one," storm chaser Blake Brown can be heard saying as the wind flips over another big rig.

“It’s the worst I’ve ever seen,” Sgt. Cindy Barkley of the Texas Department of Public Safety told the The Associated Press as she described the near-zero visibility. “We couldn’t tell that they were all together until the dust kind of settled.”

In Oklahoma, at least 6 people were injured following a pair of accidents on Interstate 35 during heavy blowing dust, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Officers are telling motorists to avoid all travel until conditions improve unless absolutely necessary.

“This is terrible out here,” truck driver Charles Daniel told the AP. “There’s a lot of sand and dirt in the air. I’m not pushing it over 55 mph. I’m scared it will blow over if I do.”

(Photo credit: Newkirk Fire Department/EMS)

(Photo credit: Newkirk Fire Department/EMS)

Authorities across Texas urged people who don't need to go outside today to stay home.

"We are strongly discouraging travel on interstate or highways. Wind gusts have been recorded at over 80 mph in Amarillo area. Zero visibility in some areas," The Amarillo Police Dept. posted on X. "Please stay home if possible. If you have to get out, allow extra time to get to your destination. Stay safe Amarillo."

“I’ve never seen such a large area of 70-mph wind gusts,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

This video was taken outside of our office when a wind gust of 83mph occurred. Dangerous winds and blowing dust are causing LOTS of issues out there, including accidents, downed power lines and low visibility. Take extreme caution out there! pic.twitter.com/VakfBKijw4 — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 14, 2025

"Here is a look outside of our office," the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Amarillo posted on X. "Take extreme caution out there!" Dust storm warnings were issued with near-zero visibility in the dust-filled air.

An 84-mph gust was measured at 12:01 p.m. CDT in Friona, which is about 70 miles southwest of Amarillo. An 82-mph gust was recorded in nearby Dimmitt at 11:54 a.m. CDT accompanied by the dust storm, which closed Highway 194. Gusts to 95 mph hit San Agustin Pass, New Mexico, earlier in the day.

Dust (yellow) spreads across Texas on around noon CDT on March 14, 2025. (NOAA/CIRA)

Satellite is showing the second round of dust for today. We are seeing gusts up to 70-80 mph across the region. #lubwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/pmBiAvCToz — NWS Lubbock (@NWSLubbock) March 14, 2025

Around 33,00 electric customers in Texas, 15,000 in Oklahoma and 142,000 in Kansas as of Saturday morning, according to Poweroutage.US. There are more significant outages in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky due to damage in the wake of several tornadoes that ripped across several states.

Wildfires break out amid hurricane-force wind gusts

More than 130 fires were reported across Oklahoma, forcing evacuations in several communities in areas near the fires, including a senior living center in Mannford, located about 80 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

Multiple homes burned to the ground in Mannford, Oklahoma, as storm chaser Mike Scantlin reported live on the AccuWeather Network.

"This is about as an extreme event as there can be," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Joe Lundberg said.

Fire warnings were issued early Friday afternoon in parts of the Texas Panhandle and across Oklahoma as wildfires flared up while winds howled across the region.

Fires (black dots) break out throughout March 14, 2025 in Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle. (NOAA/COD)

Weather satellites detected dozens of fires that erupted across Oklahoma by Friday afternoon. Strong winds and reduced visibility are making it extremely difficult for crews to battle to contain the rapidly growing fires.

Across much of the central U.S. on March 14, extreme winds led to destructive wildfires, sun-blocking dust storms, massive pileups and worse.

The massive storm responsible for the wind may carry the dust across several states away where it could fall with rain.