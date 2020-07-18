Severe thunderstorms to continue to threaten the Midwest, Great Lakes through the weekend
By
Brandon Buckingham, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jul. 18, 2020 6:29 AM
A large storm cell was seen in Fairbury, Illinois, on July 15, as the National Weather Service had issued a tornado warning for the area.
In the wake of damaging thunderstorms that rolled across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest Friday afternoon and Friday night, additional threats of thunderstorm activity will continue through this weekend across the region.
At the peak of their intensity, a whopping 101-mph wind gust was reported in Churchs Ferry, North Dakota, on Friday. While wind gusts of that caliber are not expected this weekend, there will be thunderstorms capable of producing life-threatening hazards.
The thunderstorms set to target the western Great Lakes on Saturday will have plenty of "fuel" for development as hot and humid air surges northward into the region. A storm system in the upper levels of the atmosphere tracking along the Canadian border will also be in place to provide the forcing mechanism needed to maintain long-lived thunderstorm complexes, similar to the one observed Friday.
As the complex of thunderstorms from Friday night weakened across the Upper Midwest Saturday morning, additional activity is expected to fire up through the afternoon and evening hours.
"The main threats with Saturday's storms are likely to be from strong wind gusts, flash flooding, hail and frequent lightning strikes," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Even though the risk of tornadoes is likely to be relatively low, occasionally, severe thunderstorms could produce a brief tornado.
An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph is anticipated with Saturday's storms.
The storms could sag as far south as Des Moines, Iowa, but storms are likely to cause trouble in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Madison, Wisconsin; Mason City and Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Sault Ste. Marie and Houghton Lake, Michigan.
This could also cause troubles for anyone traveling along interstates 39, 41, 43, 90 and 94 in the Midwest. These threats will be maximized for any travelers driving high-profile vehicles such as semi's, RV's or SUV's hauling trailers or boats. Wind gusts of this caliber could easily tip these vehicles over, causing extensive damage.
Localized flash flooding will also be a concern across the Upper Midwest as multiple rounds of thunderstorm activity could lead to impressive rainfall totals into Saturday night.
Abnormally dry conditions have crept northward through the Great Lakes region in recent weeks according to the US Drought Monitor, so the expected rainfall in the area will help to alleviate those concerns. On a positive note, assuming the storms don't bring damage to particular communities, drenching downpours may help to water some fields, orchards, vineyards, lawns and backyard gardens along the way.
Into the day on Sunday, the threat for locally drenching thunderstorms will expand eastward through the Great Lakes and into portions of the interior Northeast.
Severe thunderstorms will be less widespread on Sunday when compared to Friday night and Saturday, but storms from the Ohio Valley to the eastern Great Lakes, central Appalachians, northern New England and part of southeastern Canada are likely to be heavy, gusty and severe at the local level at the close of the weekend.
This could spell trouble for anyone planning on boating or heading to area beaches across the eastern Great Lakes during the afternoon hours.
The storms will bring along cool shots of air and rain that can bring relief to some areas that will be sweltering away in the throes of a midsummer heat wave that will bring highs approaching 100 F and put long-standing records dating back to the turn of the 20th century in jeopardy.
