Weather News
Heat wave to roast Northeast as temps forecast to approach 100 F
Highs will challenge records set around the turn of the 20th century -- and it will be so hot across the U.S. mainland that the average high temperature will reach a searing 90 degrees.
Daily coronavirus briefing: New hope of a breakthrough in race for vaccine
Scientists in England think they may have discovered a way to provide "double protection" against COVID-19. Meanwhile, a spate of counterfeit N95 masks has hit the market -- here are some telltale signs of a fake.
Glimpse NEOWISE before it fades away. It won't be back for 6,800 years!
The comet will be visible for a few more nights -- and even though people will be able to see the rare celestial sight with their naked eye, a few tools will help with optimal viewing.
AccuWeather Summer Camp: Heat lightning doesn't exist!
Forget what you’ve been told – those flashes of lightning you see on warm, summer evenings are not heat lightning. AccuWeather Summer Camp explains what you are really seeing.
The top 9 air quality testing companies in the U.S.
The air in your home can contain pollutants that affect your health. Here are reviews of the best professional indoor air quality testing companies in the U.S.
7 simple steps to prevent wildfires
The damage from the wildfires in California and Australia is irreparable. These tips on how to prevent future wildfires can make a big difference.
News / Weather News
Violent winds tear through Northern Plains
By Adriana Navarro, AccuWeather staff writer & Lauren Fox, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 17, 2020 10:04 PM
A home in Elburn, Illinois, was struck by lightning on July 9, doing some minor damage to the house.
As severe thunderstorms rolled through the Northern Plains on Friday, high-speed winds became the most far-reaching effect of the storms.
Violent winds tore through the town of Churchs Ferry, North Dakota, around 4:30 p.m. CDT on Friday afternoon. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center measured winds from 58 to 101 mph in the city. For reference of how powerful winds of that speed are, an EF1 tornado has wind speeds from 86 to 110 mph.
The NWS Storm Prediction Center reported over 40 wind reports on Friday, July 17, with the lowest recorded wind speed at 58 mph in both Grand Forks and Adams, North Dakota.
Video from social media shows not just a storm rolling in near Grand Forks, North Dakota, but also the force of 60 mph wind roaring across the plains.
About an hour's drive away, sirens blared in Devils Lake, North Dakota, on Friday afternoon as a tornado-warned storm blew through the area. The town sat just a few miles from Churchs Ferry, North Dakota, where winds reached 101 mph. As of Friday evening, there were no reports of confirmed tornadoes.
Hail ranging from 1-inch, golfball-sized hail to 2-inch, hen egg-sized hail fell over Minot, North Dakota, after 2 p.m. CDT, and hail larger than 2 inches in diameter was found in Springfield, South Dakota. By Friday afternoon, the storms had begun to move into Minnesota.
"A bowing arc of storms with heavy rain, locally damaging winds, and hail moved into northwest Minnesota and also stretched westward from near Fargo to Bismarck in North Dakota," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Houk said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Damage from the winds reportedly rolled and destroyed bleachers at a football field in Argyle, Minnesota, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Trees were uprooted and strewn across roads, and a grain bin had been dented in amid the storms in Argyle. There were no reports of injuries.
"The storms will continue to evolve east-southeastward overnight and could threaten the Twin Cities and across Wisconsin overnight, perhaps all the way to Green Bay," Houk said. "There will still be the threat for damaging winds overnight."
The leading edge of the line of storms, Houk added, could stretch 200 miles from northeast to southwest, putting a large area in the potential threat for damaging winds through overnight.
The thunderstorms are expected to continue into Saturday, when they'll either continue to move along or fade out. New storms are forecast flare up Saturday into Saturday night over parts of the central Plains and into the Great Lakes region.
Related: