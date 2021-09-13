Severe storms to return to Northeast as heat expands
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Sep. 13, 2021 12:32 PM EDT
A taste of fall-like weather will open the week on a crisp note in the Northeast, although a return to summer mugginess is right around the corner.
Heavy thunderstorms roared through New York state and northern Pennsylvania Sunday night, and AccuWeather forecasters expect additional rounds of severe weather to rumble through the Northeast this week. The most dangerous and widespread
severe weather will erupt Wednesday.
"Some exceptionally warm and humid air for mid-September is expected to remain in place over the eastern region the next few days," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.
New York City is expected to have temperatures rise into the middle 80s Fahrenheit Monday -- the highest temperatures have been all September. Generally, the Big Apple reports high temperatures in the upper 70s this time of year. Meanwhile, temperatures in Philadelphia can soar to near 90 F through midweek, nearly 10 degrees above the typical average of 80 F. Humidity will make these conditions feel even worse, as the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures skyrocket well above average.
"This is expected to be a key ingredient which can fuel strong to locally severe thunderstorms in the Northeast, especially on Wednesday and early Wednesday night," said Babinski.
Thunderstorms that arrive Monday night can bring damaging winds and heavy rain for places such as Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Binghamton, New York. Storms that track through parts of western New York state and northwestern Pennsylvania Tuesday could produce a tornado risk. However, the biggest concern for the Northeast lies on Wednesday, when the chance for a tornado returns to areas farther east.
A slight severe weather risk as outlined by the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday, Sept. 15, will stretch from Ohio to Maine.
Severe weather is most likely Wednesday from Pittsburgh northeastward into Maine Wednesday. Storms will move through parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont and Massachusetts. Major cities that could be impacted include Albany, New York, and Springfield, Massachusetts. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center estimates that over 11 million residents will be under a slight risk of severe weather.
Forecasters say residents should ensure they have a way to receive severe weather warnings as Wednesday grows closer. Motorists traveling on highways such as I-80 and I-88 should prepare for changing levels of visibility as well as debris from wind damage that could spill onto roadways.
Forecasters say residents should prepare for possible power outages across the region as winds can damage trees and power lines. Helpful things to keep on hand during times of severe weather are flashlights and first aid kits, and experts recommend charging cell phones ahead of time.
Though severe weather isn't currently anticipated immediately following Wednesday's event, heavy thunderstorms are still likely later this week in the Northeast. These storms will have the potential to renew any flooding that occurs Wednesday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"AccuWeather forecasters will continue to monitor a cold front as it pushes to the south and east on Thursday, since it may also manage to generate additional heavy thunderstorms, primarily in the mid-Atlantic region," said Babinski.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
Report a Typo
News / Severe Weather
Severe storms to return to Northeast as heat expands
By Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Sep. 13, 2021 12:32 PM EDT
A taste of fall-like weather will open the week on a crisp note in the Northeast, although a return to summer mugginess is right around the corner.
Heavy thunderstorms roared through New York state and northern Pennsylvania Sunday night, and AccuWeather forecasters expect additional rounds of severe weather to rumble through the Northeast this week. The most dangerous and widespread
severe weather will erupt Wednesday.
"Some exceptionally warm and humid air for mid-September is expected to remain in place over the eastern region the next few days," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Carl Babinski.
New York City is expected to have temperatures rise into the middle 80s Fahrenheit Monday -- the highest temperatures have been all September. Generally, the Big Apple reports high temperatures in the upper 70s this time of year. Meanwhile, temperatures in Philadelphia can soar to near 90 F through midweek, nearly 10 degrees above the typical average of 80 F. Humidity will make these conditions feel even worse, as the AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures skyrocket well above average.
"This is expected to be a key ingredient which can fuel strong to locally severe thunderstorms in the Northeast, especially on Wednesday and early Wednesday night," said Babinski.
Thunderstorms that arrive Monday night can bring damaging winds and heavy rain for places such as Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Binghamton, New York. Storms that track through parts of western New York state and northwestern Pennsylvania Tuesday could produce a tornado risk. However, the biggest concern for the Northeast lies on Wednesday, when the chance for a tornado returns to areas farther east.
A slight severe weather risk as outlined by the Storm Prediction Center for Wednesday, Sept. 15, will stretch from Ohio to Maine.
MORE TO SEE:
Severe weather is most likely Wednesday from Pittsburgh northeastward into Maine Wednesday. Storms will move through parts of Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont and Massachusetts. Major cities that could be impacted include Albany, New York, and Springfield, Massachusetts. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center estimates that over 11 million residents will be under a slight risk of severe weather.
Forecasters say residents should ensure they have a way to receive severe weather warnings as Wednesday grows closer. Motorists traveling on highways such as I-80 and I-88 should prepare for changing levels of visibility as well as debris from wind damage that could spill onto roadways.
Forecasters say residents should prepare for possible power outages across the region as winds can damage trees and power lines. Helpful things to keep on hand during times of severe weather are flashlights and first aid kits, and experts recommend charging cell phones ahead of time.
Though severe weather isn't currently anticipated immediately following Wednesday's event, heavy thunderstorms are still likely later this week in the Northeast. These storms will have the potential to renew any flooding that occurs Wednesday.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
"AccuWeather forecasters will continue to monitor a cold front as it pushes to the south and east on Thursday, since it may also manage to generate additional heavy thunderstorms, primarily in the mid-Atlantic region," said Babinski.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.Report a Typo