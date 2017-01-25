Train slams FedEx truck in half after cold caused crossing light malfunction
North Salt Lake police say the extreme cold caused the crossing lights to malfunction causing the accident. More
North Salt Lake police say the extreme cold caused the crossing lights to malfunction causing the accident. More
Much colder air will sweep into the eastern United States later this week and will have staying power well into… More
Heavy snow in California's Sierra Nevada has closed I-80 to the Nevada border on Jan. 23. More
Don't worry! The moose is fine! It ran out of the woods in front of this car in Belarus, Russia on Jan. 23. More
Tons of molten lava spewed from a collapsed volcano into the sea in front of a boat full of tourists in Hawaii. More
NASA put together over a hundred images in this video to simulate an approach and landing on Pluto. More
A car was swept away in floodwaters in Santa Clarita, California. More
Much colder air will sweep into the eastern United States later this week and will have staying power well into February.
Tons of molten lava spewed from a collapsed volcano into the sea in front of a boat full of tourists. This rare sight was caught at the Kamokuna lava delta in Hawaii on Jan. 18.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released the first high-resolution images that were sent from its newly-launched GOES-16 satellite.
Crazy video out of Cheltenham, Pennsylvania shows a massive sinkhole that formed in the early morning hours of January 25. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.
A week of relatively dry weather along the West Coast will be topped off with a Southern California Santa Ana wind event at the end of the week.
A fire whirl spawned by a bushfire at Watheroo, in Western Australia's Midwest was captured in this footage uploaded on January 24.
Freezing fog will settle over approximately 250,000-square miles of the interior western United States into this weekend.
Residents of Cedarburg, Wisconsin are seeing river foam higher than they ever have before. Let's take a look at the source of this sudsy buildup.