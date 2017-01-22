Damaging storms to pose risks across Southeast
Another round of severe weather will threaten parts of the Deep South into Saturday night. More
A major storm will accompany mild temperatures in the northeastern United States early next week. More
More lives and property will be threatened across the southeastern Unites States this weekend as additional rounds of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes erupt.
Jan 21, 2017; 5:47 PM ET A powerful tornado ripped through the city of over 45,000 people. Four people were killed and damage to homes and businesses were widespread.
Jan 21, 2017; 11:15 AM ET Four people were confirmed dead after a powerful tornado ripped through Hattiesburg, Mississippi. These series of photos show the damage left behind after the storm.
The caboose in the storm train and river of moisture that has been battering the western United States this week will deliver one final blow to California into Monday.
Jan 20, 2017; 7:51 PM ET San Francisco, California, was a hit with a dramatic lightning storm in the early morning of Friday, Jan. 20, with video capturing the moment lightning struck two skyscrapers.
Jan 20, 2017; 7:55 PM ET These are the remnants of a campground in Santa Barbara county in California, left behind by severe flooding that brought thick mud and debris crashing down in the area.