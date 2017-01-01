TRENDING: Massive red crab migration off Christmas Island
Here is this week's wrap-up of viral videos from around the world. More
Here is this week's wrap-up of viral videos from around the world. More
Arctic air will drop into the Northwest early next week, bringing a frigid and snowy start to 2017. More
The Mummers Parade in Philadelphia will make its annual strut down Broad Street on New Year's Day. More
A Montana woman couldn't believe her eyes when a bull moose ran alongside the family's car on a road trip. More
Arctic air will plunge into the Northwest over the next few days and bring a frigid and snowy start to 2017.
Around 1 million people will celebrate the arrival of 2017 in Times Square on New Year's Eve.
Disruptive snow will expand over the north-central United States from Sunday night into Tuesday.
Dec 31, 2016; 5:49 PM ET The birth of the new year is expected to be chilly, so be sure to bundle up for it. And we wish you all a happy new year.
A storm with rain and spotty ice will take aim at the eastern United States beginning Sunday night and Monday.
A Montana woman couldn't believe her eyes when a bull moose ran alongside the family's car on a road trip from Montana to Boise, Idaho.
Inclement weather may throw a wrench into plans for the 2017 NHL Winter Classic at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Monday.
Here is this week's wrap up of viral videos from around the world.