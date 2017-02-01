Arctic air to sweep into Midwest, Northeast
A dog fell through the ice in a frozen pond in Zaporozyhe, Ukraine, and a man came to the rescue with a hockey stick. More
A large murmuration of starlings flying above Tarn Sike Nature Reserve, Cumbria, create a mesmerizing dance in the sky. More
Winter’s chill will hold a firm grip on the midwestern and northeastern United States into the weekend.
He was missing for three nights before someone found him, at the bottom of a steep hillside.
A storm will produce a swath of wintry precipitation and slippery travel over parts of the midwestern and northeastern United States this weekend.
An ice storm in New Brunswick, Canada turned everything into ice, including tree branches. Listen as this man makes his way through the frozen forest.
Two major storms will impact the central and eastern United States with areas of snow, rain and thunderstorms next week.
These hikers near Ogden, Utah, were on foot when they were surprised by a moose that charged them. Neither the hikers or the moose were harmed.
A series of storms will lash the parts of Wales and England into the weekend.
The owner of a gas station convenience store in Grand Falls, New Brunswick, captured video of three deer crashing into his station on January 30. The deer made quite a mess before finding their way back out again.