Life-threatening flooding, mudslides to plague California
Several storms will bring excessive rain and feet of snow into midweek. More
Several storms will bring excessive rain and feet of snow into midweek. More
Life-threatening flooding will continue to wallop northern and central California into the middle of the week. More
An English Bulldog named Cash Davidson made the best of an icy situation and went sledding. More
Yosemite National Park evacuated hundreds of visitors and employees due to fears of flooding. More
Colds and the flu are well-known winter ailments, but cold weather affects the body in a number of surprising ways. More
Life-threatening flooding will continue to wallop northern and central California into the middle of the week.
Bad weather in Puerto Varas, Chile, caused mudslides which stranded up to 50 vehicles, including five tourist buses.
Wintry and windy weather will invade portions of the midwestern and northeastern United States from Monday night to Tuesday.
Oregon officers helped rescue a cow trapped on a frozen pond. The owner was contacted and was able to lasso the cow and pull it off the ice.
After a year of dangerous conditions and low population growth, scientists in California were happy to report that 2016 was a success for thousands of sea lion pups.
In Birmingham, Alabama, the roads were so icy on I-459 that this SUV slid off the road. People were urged to stay off the ice-covered roads.
A storm will bring the risk of ice along a 500- to 1,000-mile swath of the central United States from Friday to Saturday.
Jan 9, 2017; 8:00 AM ET Neighborhoods in Reno, Nevada, were flooded on Jan. 8, after heavy rainstorms began hitting both California and Nevada the day before.