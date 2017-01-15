Slippery travel to expand into northeastern US
After ice glazes the Midwest on Monday, a wintry mix will threaten the Northeast by Tuesday. More
After causing significant icing in the central United States, a storm will shift into the Northeast by Tuesday. More
Dramatic footage captured by a Kansas Highway Troopers dash cam shows him narrowly escaping a head on collision with a… More
This driver tried to move his truck after it got dumped on in Powder Mountain, Utah. More
This snowplow was cut off by a tractor-trailer truck, causing it to slide across the road and off Spanish Fork Canyon… More
Storm chaser and extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer was in Coldwater, Kanasa reporting on the severe ice storm. More
Jan 15, 2017; 3:55 PM ET Storm chaser and extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer is in Coldwater, Kansas, reporting on the severe ice storm hitting the region.
The river of moisture will return to the northwestern United States as more storms are set to deliver drenching rain and wintry travel hazards this week.
Jan 16, 2017; 8:00 AM ET Dramatic footage shows the roof of a sports centre collapsing during a floorball match in the Czech Republic on January 14. The governor said it collapsed under the weight of 15 inches of snow.
The majority of this week will feel more like March than the middle of January across the mid-Atlantic and midwestern United States.
Jan 15, 2017; 5:48 PM ET The roads were definitely not safe for normal driving in Overland Park, Kansas, as a police camera caught many drivers losing control on this street.
A new round of storms will bring locally drenching rain and heavy mountain snow, with possible flooding and travel disruptions, in California.
Jan 14, 2017; 12:02 PM ET This scary video shows the moment when a tractor-trailer cuts off a snowplow, causing it to slide across the road and off the cliff in a Utah canyon. Unbelievably, the driver suffered bumps and bruises but is ok.