Weak storm to spread light snow across Upper Midwest, Northeast
The swath of precipitation will cause roads and sidewalks to become slippery this weekend. More
Travel ranging from a routine daily commute to a cross-country venture could be affected by a significant storm in the… More
Check out this fun activity to do in the winter. More
These good people helped the moose make its way back to land using an axe and an ice pick. More
A waterspout close to a rainbow was spotted near the coast of Cancun, Mexico on Jan. 28. More
A large murmuration of starlings flying above Tarn Sike Nature Reserve, Cumbria, create a mesmerizing dance in the sky. More
Just after sunrise on Thursday, Punxsutawney Phil declared six more weeks of winter for the United States - a prognostication AccuWeather meteorologists largely agree with.
Don't you wish you could see a bubble longer before it popped Here is a fun activity to do in the winter!
A weak storm will produce a swath of light wintry precipitation and slippery travel over parts of the midwestern and northeastern United States this weekend.
A group of US light infantry soldiers undergoing a winter training course in Latvia, plunged into a freezing icy lake on February 2.
This drone footage shows hundreds of ducks flying towards a small opening on a frozen lake in the vast expanse of ice in Balaton, Hungary, on Jan. 12.
Additional rounds of rain and mountain snow will cause more travel problems, but will also bring more drought relief to California into much of next week.
Bears don’t have a reputation for being the most domesticated animals, but Jimbo, at the Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York, has a special bond with his human friend, Jim.