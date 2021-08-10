Severe storms to unleash tornado threat in Midwest
By
Kevin Byrne, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Aug. 11, 2021 10:59 AM EDT
This footage, captured by Ashley Kempton, shows a tornado touching down across Highway 47 in Black Creek on Tuesday evening as she looks on in awe.
Hundreds of thousands were left without power on Wednesday morning after severe storms tracked through the Midwest on Tuesday. AccuWeather meteorologists caution that dangerous storms could target some of the same areas on Wednesday.
Over 350 damaging winds reports were sent to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) on Tuesday, and one tornado was reported in northeastern Wisconsin. Downed trees were reported in parts of Illinois as the strong storms swept through the state. On Monday, nearly two dozen tornado reports were listed on the SPC's website, mostly from northeastern Illinois.
According to PowerOutage.US nearly 500,000 customers were listed without power in Michigan, Wisconsin and Illinois as of Wednesday morning.
"All facets of severe weather are possible with thunderstorms that will stretch from Missouri to Michigan into Wednesday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said. "Impacts will range from damaging wind gusts and flash flooding to hail and isolated tornadoes."
The intensity of some of the storms can rival that of recent days, according to Sosnowski. Some of the strongest storms, and hence the greatest risk of isolated tornadoes, are likely to be in the western and northern portions of the Lower Peninsula of Michigan during Wednesday evening, he explained.
Wind gusts could reach an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 80 mph in some locations, forecasters say.
A severe thunderstorm watch was already in place for Chicago and surrounding areas as of 9 a.m. local time Wednesday. A line of potent storms could be seen on radar tracking across the state.
There is an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms for Wednesday across portions of Michigan, northern Illinois and Wisconsin, according to the SPC. An enhanced risk of severe weather is the third-highest threat level issued by the SPC.
There is a population of nearly 17 million that lives in the enhanced risk area. Cities under this threat include Chicago; Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin; and Grand Rapids, Michigan.
A broader population area is covered under a slight risk for severe weather, which is the SPC's fourth-highest risk level. Cities facing a slight risk on Wednesday include Detroit; Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio; and Pittsburgh. Nearly 24 million reside in the slight risk area.
This map shows the threat level for severe weather according to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. (AccuWeather via SPC).
The Midwest has been under a persistent threat of severe weather for nearly a full week, but conditions are expected to settle down a bit across the central United States in the coming days.
Later in the week, AccuWeather forecasters say a cold front will dig across the country and usher in cooler and more comfortable conditions from the Midwest to the Northeast.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert contributed to this story.
