Severe storms to target northern New England
By
Jessica Storm, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Updated Jun. 5, 2021 8:58 AM EDT
A weekend of warmth is on the way for the region, but this will not occur before thunderstorms strike Friday.
Heavy, gusty and locally severe thunderstorms are in the works again for the Northeast over the weekend while heat builds.
As the the first heat wave of the year builds across the Northeast, severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop in northern New England and New York. While storms have already rolled through various parts of the Northeast over the past couple of days, these storms are looking to be particularly potent and aimed at a region that usually doesn't have severe weather.
Temperatures will climb through the weekend as southwesterly flow steers hot and humid air from the Gulf of Mexico into the Northeast, according to AccuWeather long-range meteorologists. By late in the weekend through early next week, temperatures will climb to record-challenging levels in some cities across the Northeast.
"A cold front dipping southward from Quebec, Canada, will activate the warm, moist air over New England Saturday afternoon and night in the form of gusty thunderstorms," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Matt Rinde.
Cities likely to be impacted by severe weather late Saturday include Bangor, Maine; Montreal, Quebec; and Burlington, Vermont. The area of increased severe weather risk also includes Mount Washington, New Hampshire, the highest point of the Northeast and known for measuring extreme winds.
Before storms hit, temperatures across New England are expected to reach into the 80s, the highest they've been in over a week. Montreal is forecast to soar to 83 degrees Fahrenheit, while the city usually sits in the lower 70s this time of year.
"The energy produced by the heat and humidity over the region will act as fuel for the development of stronger thunderstorms," Rinde said.
Thunderstorms will start Saturday afternoon in northern Vermont and New Hampshire and around Montreal, then extend eastward into the evening to include central Maine.
"The main threat from these storms will be damaging winds and flash flooding, but we can’t rule out hail or even a tornado," Rinde said.
Forecasters urge residents to avoid driving through ponded roadways and make preparations for potential power outages due to damaging winds with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 75 mph.
This image, captured early Saturday morning, shows special weather statements (beige) and beach hazard statements (turquoise), warning residents of dangerously cold water and severe storms. (AccuWeather)
Hail will also be a concern, something New England doesn't typically get. These chunks of ice fall from the sky with ferocious force and can cause plenty of damage.
Even where severe storms don't occur, strong winds are expected in the Northeast, which pose an added danger to boaters and kayakers. While the air will be quite warm, water temperatures are lagging behind, and shock can occur quickly when overturned.
Various National Weather Service offices of New England have issued special weather statements and beach hazard statements warning of both severe storms and dangerously cold water temperatures.
Residents are encouraged to take precautions like checking the forecast before going out on the water and wearing a life jacket.
After Saturday night, severe weather is likely to calm down in the Northeast, though showers and thunderstorms are expected to start next week in southern areas.
A westerly flow will bring even more heat to the East through the middle of next week next week as high pressure holds off the East coast, according to long-range forecasters. Southern areas of the Northeast and mid-Atlantic will average 6-12 degrees above normal, but farther northern areas and eastern Canada can average 12-20 degrees above normal.
