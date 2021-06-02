Close encounter with deadly tornado caught on camera
Maura Kelly, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 2, 2021 2:42 PM EDT
A powerful tornado swept through the Heilongjiang Province of China on June 1. It left behind a trail of destruction with one fatality and 16 people reported injured the following day.
A large tornado in northeastern China Tuesday caused widespread damage and was blamed for one death and at least 16 injuries.
According to Reuters, a potent storm moving through a suburb of the city of Harbin produced a tornado between 5:30 and 6 p.m., local time, impacting four local townships. Harbin is located in Heilongjiang Province.
Residents taking shelter from the storm captured dramatic videos of the tornado swirling through the countryside and hurling debris and other objects in the air that were in its path as it tore through a small town.
In addition to the fatality, 16 people were being treated for injuries with one person in serious condition, according to Reuters. In the wake of the storms, a total of 243 villagers were evacuated.
Video from residents sheltering from severe thunderstorms in Harbin, China, Tuesday captured dramatic footage of a deadly tornado. (China Central Television/Reuters)
At least 168 homes were damaged and farmlands were destroyed by the twister, Reuters reported, citing Chinese state media. Many buildings were left without roofs while trees were flatted and streets were filled with a mangled mess of debris.
Train services on six lines resumed Wednesday morning after operations were paused to the extreme weather, the local railway department announced.
According to Reuters, the economic loss was initially estimated at about $795,400 U.S. or the equivalent of 5.12 million yuan.
Rescue and recovery efforts continued Wednesday, including bringing in excavators to clear debris from roadways to bring more supplies to the area.
The severe weather originated after a strong disturbance dug into northeast China Tuesday, causing a storm system at the surface to rapidly develop, explained AccuWeather Lead International Meteorologist Jason Nicholls.
This developing storm system pulled in drier, cooler air from northern China and Mongolia, which collided with warmer and more humid air already in place over eastern China.
An aerial image of the widespread damage in Heilongjiang Province. Reuters via China Central Television.
This clash of air masses coupled with the energy in the atmosphere, caused thunderstorms to develop in parts of Heilongjiang Province.
Tuesday's radar loop showed strong storms and even supercells in the area of Harbin, said AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell.
As storms strengthened across the region, they produced areas of downpours, hail and gusty winds.
Heavy machinery was brought in to help clear roadways after a tornado ripped through a town in northeastern Chinese Tuesday. (China Central Television/Reuters)
Areas of showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger over Heilongjiang Province over the coming days, which can cause issues while using heavy machinery in areas that receive rounds of rainfall.
Meanwhile, the storm system that produced these thunderstorms will advance southward across the Korean Peninsula late Wednesday night and Thursday, Nicholls added.
"The storm can bring heavy rainfall and locally strong thunderstorms to Japan Thursday night and Friday, local time," he said.
