Tropical development could snap into action in days ahead
ByRyan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jun. 4, 2021 12:42 PM EDT
The AccuWeather team of tropical forecasters is keeping an eye out for potential development in the coming days as meteorologists expect one key ingredient for cyclonic activity to become a factor next week sometime.
During the final week of May and the first official week of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began on June 1, conditions have not been conducive for tropical development as moderate to strong wind shear has been in place over some key areas.
But this is the time of year that tropical forecasters typically turn their attention to three primary areas -- the Gulf of Mexico, the southwestern Atlantic and the Caribbean Sea -- for what meteorologists often refer to as "homebrew storms," or cyclones that develop not far off the U.S., Mexico and Central America coasts.
By the middle of next week, wind shear is expected to decrease across the Gulf of Mexico, southwestern Atlantic and Caribbean.
Dust is seen pouring off the coast of Africa on June 4, 2021. The dust cloud is slowly drifting over parts of the Atlantic and toward the Caribbean. The Atlantic is currently without any organized tropical systems early in the hurricane season, but that could change in the coming weeks. (Photo/NOAA GOES East)
Wind shear is the change in direction or increase in speed of breezes from near the sea surface to higher levels in the atmosphere. The presence of wind shear tends to inhibit tropical development since wind shear prevents thunderstorms from organizing around an area of low pressure. Without thunderstorms, a low-pressure system is unlikely to strengthen into a tropical system.
The decrease in wind shear in the middle to latter stages of next week will coincide with "deeper tropical moisture [that] moves into the western Caribbean Sea," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller.
Late in the week, an area of thunderstorms may begin to develop over the southern Gulf of Mexico or the Caribbean Sea.
"Given the right conditions, an area of low pressure could form into an organized tropical feature," Miller added.
A gyre could develop late next week or next weekend around the Central America land mass as the wind shear eases in this area, according to Miller.
A gyre is a broad area of slowly spinning air that rotates counterclockwise in the Northern Hemisphere, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski. A gyre by itself generally does not produce high winds and severe weather, but it can help spawn disturbances that can escalate these conditions.
"These gyres can help produce tropical cyclones in both the Atlantic and eastern Pacific basins," Miller said.
An alternate scenario, instead of a system on the Caribbean side, will be for these showers and thunderstorms to develop over the Pacific Ocean to the south of Mexico.
To the north of Puerto Rico, a second area of clouds and thunderstorms may attempt to organize by Thursday or Friday of next week. The feature would then move northward to the east of Bermuda by next weekend. If something were to develop, it would be unlikely to affect land.
There is a third potential development spot that AccuWeather meteorologists are tracking for possible development next week. An area off the Texas coast will also need to be monitored.Water temperatures off the Texas coast are currently around 79-81 degrees. Those temperatures are near to slightly above normal.
This image shows sea surface temperatures compared to normal in the southwestern Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Pockets of cooler-than-normal water, shown as blue, are showing up near the Gulf Coast. (Image/NOAA Coral Reef Watch)
At this point, this seems like the least likely of the three areas for a tropical system to form, but due to its proximity to the U.S., forecasters continue to monitor the area.
Before hurricane season officially began, Tropical Storm Ana formed, initially as a subtropical system before being upgraded, early on the morning of May 22 just to the northeast of Bermuda, before quickly dissipating on the evening of May 23. Since then, the Atlantic Ocean has been devoid of tropical activity.
