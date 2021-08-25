Severe storms to maintain focus on Plains, Midwest
By
Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Aug. 26, 2021 11:59 AM EDT
Jonah Lange recorded as fast-moving storm clouds pushed through Janesville, Wisconsin, on Aug. 24.
AccuWeather forecasters are warning that both severe thunderstorms and flooding will be in play through early this weekend as an active stretch of weather continues for the Midwest.
An area of low pressure moving along a front separating fall-like air across North Dakota and northern Minnesota from summertime heat farther south will be the impetus for thunderstorms to develop prior to the end of this week.
"A vigorous area of low pressure will cause an outbreak of heavy rain and locally severe thunderstorms across the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into Thursday night," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Rob Richards.
With the front draped near the border of South Dakota and Nebraska, storms in much of South Dakota will have some risk for hail given the cooler air. Farther south, other hazards will exist.
"Damaging wind gusts and flooding will be the main threats from Iowa into Nebraska," said Richards.
Hail can also occur elsewhere, but the risk will not be as high as it is expected to be in South Dakota.
Not only can any individual storms produce flooding, but there will be the risk for more than one thunderstorm to affect any given area. Even though much of the area is in a severe to extreme drought according to the United States Drought Monitor, too much rain may fall too quickly and cause flooding.
Farther west, a disturbance in the atmosphere may cause thunderstorms to develop by Thursday evening in eastern Montana. These storms are likely to primarily pose a wind and hail risk, before they weaken after sunset.
The threat of severe weather is expected to be lower on Friday. That said, some of the same areas may receive drenching showers and thunderstorms.
"Another round of heavy rain and thunderstorms will erupt Friday afternoon and night across Minnesota and Iowa, and this can lead to more flooding concerns across the region," cautioned Richards.
An eastward-moving cold front combined with a disturbance in the jet stream could lead to a severe weather outbreak this weekend.
Yet again, much of Minnesota is expected to have thunderstorms from Saturday afternoon to Saturday night. Other locations such as Fargo, North Dakota; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Grand Island, Nebraska; will be at risk for flooding, damaging wind gusts and even isolated tornadoes.
Most of the energy responsible for Saturday's storms will lift northward into Canada by Sunday, but locally strong storms may still fire over part of the Great Lakes region.
Behind the cold front, near- to slightly below-normal temperatures are expected along with a dry end to the weekend in most areas hit by storms from Saturday. This will finally afford the region a chance to dry out after multiple days of drenching downpours and severe thunderstorms.
