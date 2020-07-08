Weather News
News / Severe Weather
Severe storms to erupt over Plains yet again on Saturday
By Ryan Adamson, AccuWeather meteorologist
Updated Jul. 11, 2020 4:06 AM
Storm chaser Melanie Metz recorded this as a tornado, which killed one person, tore through an area near Dalton, Minnesota, on July 8.
After portions of the High Plains were battered by large hail and isolated instances of damaging winds on Thursday, meteorologists are closely monitoring a more widespread threat that is likely to occur across a swath of the Plains once again on Saturday.
While conditions over the Plains were generally quiet during the first part of Friday, thunderstorms began to erupt in the afternoon as the atmosphere becomes more conducive to promoting storm development.
"Increased moisture, coupled with seasonably warm temperatures, will provide plenty of fuel for feisty thunderstorms," explained AccuWeather Meteorologist Mary Gilbert.
By Friday evening, reports of heavy winds and hail were widespread across the Plains, mainly in the Dakotas, with a cluster of heavy wind reports in Oklahoma.
In the early night, a tornado was reported to have caused damage in South Dakota, after heavy wind and hail reports had already scattered the area.
Although the thunderstorm activity began to weaken through the night on Friday, they are likely to continue to track southeastward as far as Arkansas by Saturday afternoon. The leftover energy from Friday night's storms will foster the formation of new storms on Saturday. Therefore, it is even possible for some locations to receive more than one round of strong to severe storms.
Cities such as Wichita, Kansas; Kansas City, Missouri; and Fayetteville and Little Rock, Arkansas, will be at risk of severe weather on Saturday.
The threat for severe storms looks lower to end the weekend on Sunday.
