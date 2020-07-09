Weather News
News / Severe Weather
Deadly tornado strikes western Minnesota, levels farmlands
By Mark Puleo, AccuWeather staff writer
Updated Jul. 9, 2020 10:26 AM
One person was killed as a tornado hit Otter Tail County, Minnesota, on July 8. This footage, captured near Dalton, shows the tornado spinning in the distance.
A powerful tornado struck western Minnesota on Wednesday night, killing one while damaging farmlands and injuring several others. According to data kept by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, the death was the first tornado fatality since 2011 and the 100th ever recorded in the state since statistics began in 1950.
The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that the twister struck at 5:30 p.m. near Dalton, located about 160 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The NWS Twin Cities office had issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings across the area on Wednesday.
At least two people were hospitalized, but their respective conditions were unknown, according to Otter Tail County officials.
Numerous homes and farmsteads were destroyed in Otter Tail County. In Ashby, a neighboring town to Dalton, Mayor Tom Grover said at least three homes were “pretty much gone” between his town and Dalton, according to the Star Tribune.
“I saw it come down, and right away you could see the debris rising up,” he said.
Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shannon Terry said the NWS confirmed two separate tornadoes had touched down near Dalton, one of which left a trail of damage between 6 and 9 miles long. Additional storm survey work will be conducted to determine the tornado's final rating, although one meteorologist on the scene Wednesday suggested the damage could be the result of an EF3 twister.
Eyewitness reports and the damage track showed that the more damaging tornado crossed over Interstate 94 without damaging any vehicles. Near the town of Ottertail, there were multiple reports of downed trees, according to KARE 11.
More severe weather is forecast on Thursday in the Upper Midwest, but the storms will target primarily southeastern Minnesota this time around, AccuWeather forecasters say.
More severe weather is forecast on Thursday in the Upper Midwest, but the storms will target primarily southeastern Minnesota this time around, AccuWeather forecasters say.